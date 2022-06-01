OSCODA — The Michigan Air National Guard made a site visit two weeks ago at the Oscoda Wurtsmith Airport. Making good on his word in the interview that got him hired, Airport Manager James Downes said he has a memorandum of understanding with Alpena in his inbox about terms and conditions to provide a stop for military pilots.
“I anticipate F-16’s and A-10’s in August and potentially working through the fall with their new mission called ACE,” Downes.
ACE will be a routine mobility exercise.
“Their goal is to advertise Oscoda as a place where everybody else can train from around the country and bring in aircraft into Oscoda to refuel; what they call ‘hot fueling’ which would be over on the hammerhead.”
This is done in conjunction with the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center (CTRC). They will provide all the oversight and security, but the hopes is for them to get fuel locally.
Downes’s connections in CTRC and the Air National Guard in Lansing are “acutely aware of how this works.”
“When they show up, it may not be every time, may not be every single aircraft, but certainly we want them to take some every time they show up. That’s the goal.”
Downes said there are “long term documents” required for these operations, since these are special aircraft run through special agencies, but that means when an Air Force pilot wants to visit Wurtsmith, the airport can “activate those documents every time.”
In anticipation of this uptick in activity, the airport has done some renovations, ranging from painting the office to sorting furniture. Staff are working to make airport facilities more open, presentable and accommodating to guests.
“I want to do as much as I can. The world I come from, we flew into a lot of small places. They’re always very welcoming and I want to make sure we have that for folks coming in here. I want to make this place a destination. Whether it’s the way it looks from the air or the way it looks when you’re on the ground I think it’s super important. So, we got a lot of plans for that.”
The Oscoda Wurtsmith Airport Authority (OWAA) executive committee awarded a pilot scholarship to high school graduate Audrey Alexander.
“She was very positive in her presentation. We are in line hopefully to give some money who’s hopefully going to be a shining star in the aviation field,” said Board Member Mike Munson.
This year, two people applied, remarkable because nobody has applied for the scholarship for the past few years.
The scholarship is $6,000 handed to a prospective pilot student with the confidence she will put it towards becoming a pilot. While she technically could spend it on anything, the board said her career as a pilot “showed promise” and she would most assuredly use it for that purpose.
The scholarship is to be allocated from the general operations fund to Michigan Tech.
USA Jet has been approved for a new sign in front of their business. It has been drawn up and ready to construct and is now zoned/approved for construction.
Downes went over progress on the snow symposium. It was a class of 16 hours of power point on lighting and equipment.
Deputy Zoning Administrator Jack Brown went over the updated manual on snow removal for the airport, showing off the thick blue binder to the board.
“By the most part, we were doing a fairly good job, but there’s always room for improvement. This breaks us of some of the bad habits we got into,” said Brown.
Downes touched on plans to be more careful of their time with employees on snow removal, rotating them more on schedule so they aren’t forced to pay overtime when not necessary.
The terminal roofing schedule is supposed to be completed by June 15, but the bidders aren’t picking up their calls. If they don’t reply by the deadline, Downes said OWAA will retract the bid and re-bid next year.
Another bid up for grabs is work on Taxiway A. Paperwork is near completion and on a pre-arranged day, the bidders will all meet, look at the taxiway and seeing who will bite.
“I anticipate a July to August award and then we’ll go into the fall, potentially writing a check this year,” said Downes.
As a board member of the Restitution Advisory Board, Munson said some people were concerned about the location of the cut timber, as the wood was potentially contaminated with PFAS. He inquired with the board, and found the wood was put through a chipper and incinerated up at Viking Energy in Lincoln.
Other contamination issues by the Air Force involved a munitions dump in an abandoned grenade range in the forest. Munson said they are coming in to address the issue, do a sweep for any hazardous munitions left around and remove any if found. By the time of this article’s publication, the Air Force’s sweep should be done.