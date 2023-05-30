OSCODA – The Oscoda Township Board of Trustees voted to renew the contract for Superintendent Tammy Kline at its regular May 22 meeting.

As previously reported, Kline was initially hired in 2021 on an interim basis. The board then decided to forego a search and appointed Kline as the superintendent. Her contract was executed in September 2021 at a salary of $85,000 to start, with an annual increase of four percent.

