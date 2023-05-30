OSCODA – The Oscoda Township Board of Trustees voted to renew the contract for Superintendent Tammy Kline at its regular May 22 meeting.
As previously reported, Kline was initially hired in 2021 on an interim basis. The board then decided to forego a search and appointed Kline as the superintendent. Her contract was executed in September 2021 at a salary of $85,000 to start, with an annual increase of four percent.
At the meeting the board voted 5 to 0 to renew Kline’s contract. The motion by Trustee Robert Tasior, with support from Trustee Tim Cummings, passed unanimously. Treasurer Jaimie McGuire and Trustee Steve Wusterbarth did not attend the meeting.
During public comment, former township employee Kevin Kubik asked a number of questions about Kline’s new contract and the changes that had been made since the original contract was executed. Kubik noted that the contract indicated that Kline, who lives in Greenbush, would need to live in Oscoda within 90 days. The board had previously voted to waive this requirement when they hired Kline. He also referred to the severance pay of six months and nine months that is included in the contract.
Supervisor Bill Palmer said that Kline had waited long enough for the new contract. He stated that it should have been in place eight months ago but attributed the delay to the fact that the former supervisor had a death in her family.
Palmer said the additional two pages of language were necessary because the previous contract did not address termination without cause. He added that there was plenty of language in the previous contract for termination for cause.
As previously reported, the board made Kline’s salary increase retroactive after completing her performance review.
Cummings said that it was difficult to know what changes had been made to the contract since track changes wasn’t used on the new version. He added that he was on the contract committee and didn’t remember what changes were made.
The board also voted to engage Gracik & Gracik, PC, a Tawas City firm, for Certified Public Accountant (CPA) services. Services to be provided by the firm include month-end adjustments, preparation of various reconciliations and training for both the clerk and treasurer.
Kline said she thought that Lisa, referring to Lisa Ernst, CPA with Gracik & Gracik, would be a good fit. She also said that Ernst was excited about providing training to the clerk.
Trustee Jeremy Spencer asked what the fees for the CPA would be. Kline responded that the fees would range from $125 to $150 per hour and that Clerk Josh Sutton would receive training. Spencer asked if there should be an “up to” amount included in the motion. He asked Sutton how much time he would need. Cummings said he was not as concerned about it turning into a “runaway train” but that he wanted to make sure the services led to an end, rather than an ongoing situation.
Kline said that Jaimie, referring to McGuire, would need Ernst too. Cummings asked about the CPA providing reports to the board and asked that the board receive them on a monthly basis. Tasior asked if the board was going to place a cap on the amount.
“I think we want to get this thing done. Get it done so it ends. Done, we’re just done, instead of a lingering thing,” Cummings concluded.
The motion by Spencer to hire Gracik & Gracik to assist the clerk and treasurer with various services in their departments, Cummings provided support for the motion, passed unanimously.
The township has contracted with a variety of accounting firms since the 2020 election. The trustees then end the contract and hire a new firm to perform the same tasks.
The board also revisited the issue of hiring a finance director. Spencer pointed out that there are no prerequisites for running for office, that anyone can get elected. Because of this, Spencer said that someone should be in charge of the finances and work with the clerk and the treasurer. He described the complexities of the BS&A software.
Palmer said that he agreed that hiring a finance director is a good idea. Spencer attempted to make a motion to direct the superintendent to look into hiring a finance director.
“I don’t think we can do that,” Cummings responded. “It’s not on the agenda,” he added.
As previously reported, Wusterbarth had wanted the trustees to go on a field trip downstate to meet with representatives from White Lake Township that employs a finance director. Apparently that field trip never took place. White Lake Township’s population is 31,000 compared to Oscoda Township’s population of 6,880.
Cummings said he thought that Wusterbarth’s use of the word financial director was ill advised because the person he wanted to hire would have been a part-time financial consultant. Wusterbarth had wanted to hire Mark Miller.
At this point in the meeting Spencer rescinded his motion.
The board also appointed Jarrett Moavin as an alternate to the Zoning Board of Appeals. Moavin moved to Oscoda Township in 2022 and is employed as a project engineer for Clark Construction in Alpena. His application indicates that he has four years of experience as a project engineer. According to Planning and Zoning Director Nichole Vallette, Moavin’s term will run through Dec. 31, 2024. Motion to appoint Moavin by Spencer, support from Cummings, passed unanimously.
The board also took the following actions:
• Unanimously approved the rental agreement to be used by Old Orchard Park for bicycles and other equipment. The motion by Tasior, with support from Spencer, passed unanimously. Kline reported that the township had received some bikes on Monday.
• Appointed Tasior to the Policy Sub Committee. The motion by Palmer, with support from Spencer, passed unanimously. Kline said the committee has not met for quite some time and she has a list for the committee to go over.
• Approved Resolution 2023-11, a Local Governing Body Resolution for Charitable Gaming License, to make it possible for the Downtown Beautification Committee to hold a raffle as a way of raising funds to purchase flowers. The motion by Palmer, with support from Sutton, passed unanimously.
• Approved Resolution 2023-12, that approves adoption of the Drinking Water Revolving Fund (DWRF) Project Plan. The plan includes making improvements to 11 areas in Oscoda. The motion by Cummings, with support provided by Sutton, passed unanimously.
• Approved a contract with Ace Pyro, LLC for a fireworks display for the 4th of July. According to the superintendent’s report, the previous vendor Great Lakes Fireworks decided at the last minute not to add Oscoda to their fireworks agenda on the 4th, so staff reached out to find a vendor. Ace Pyro has agreed to the budgeted amount of $15,500. The motion by Spencer, with support from Cummings, passed unanimously. Spencer asked about liability insurance and Tasior asked about liability waivers for volunteers who assist with the fireworks. According to Kline, Great Lakes was not happy with the assistance they received from the township last year. Cummings asked why they weren’t satisfied. Kline responded that the relationship with Great Lakes has been contentious.
• Unanimously approved paying invoices from ROWE Professional Services in the amount of $60,891.96 for various projects including the Iosco Exploration Trail, water system improvements and Old Orchard Park mapping.
• Approved the fifteenth pay request in the pump station replacement project in the amount of $36,294.38 to be paid to RCL Construction, leaving a total of $145,231.58 remaining for this project. The motion by Spencer, with support from Palmer, passed unanimously.
• The board voted to postpone making a decision about commissioning an artist to build a Babe the Blue Ox to be placed next to Paul Bunyan at Furtaw Field. Local artist Ann Rataj had proposed creating a Babe at the cost of $23,000. Spencer said he loved the idea but he thought the cost was pricey.