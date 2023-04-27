AUSABLE, Twp. – The AuSable Township Board of Trustees voted to become a government member of Develop Iosco (DI) at their regular meeting on April 17.
The decision was made after a presentation by Iosco County Commissioner Terry Dutcher, who is the vice president of DI.
Dutcher’s presentation included an update on DI’s 2022 accomplishments and plans for 2023. He asked the trustees to join at a membership rate of $1 per resident or a total of $2,000. As previously reported, the organization has been operating with a volunteer board. The plan for 2023 is to hire an executive director to run the organization. Dutcher also asked for a representative from AuSable Township to serve on the DI board.
The motion by Trustee Alanda Barnes to join DI and pay $2,000, with support from Trustee Gina Cinquino, passed unanimously.
Supervisor Kevin Beliveau asked about the county’s plan for recycling. Dutcher gave an update on recycling efforts being spearheaded by DI and the county.
The board also approved a request from Sunrise Side Farmers’ Market to hold five monthly farmers markets on Saturdays on township property. The monthly markets will start in June and end in October with a Halloween themed market.
The markets will take place on June 17, July 1, Aug. 19 and Sept. 16 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Oct. 28 from 6 to 9 p.m. The Motion by Trustee Alanda Barnes, with support from Clerk Kelly Graham, passed unanimously.