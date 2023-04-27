UPDATE

UPDATE – Iosco County Commissioner and Vice President of Develop Iosco Terry Dutcher, presents to the AuSable Township Board of Trustees on Monday, April 17

 Photo by Manuela Kress

AUSABLE, Twp. – The AuSable Township Board of Trustees voted to become a government member of Develop Iosco (DI) at their regular meeting on April 17.

The decision was made after a presentation by Iosco County Commissioner Terry Dutcher, who is the vice president of DI.

