TAWAS CITY – The Iosco County Board of Commissioners voted to donate the 2016 Ford E450 Ambulance to the South Branch Fire Department at the Feb. 1 meeting of the Committee of the Whole.

The motion by Commissioner Terry Dutcher to pass Resolution 2023-019, with support from Commissioner Brian Loeffler, passed 4 to 0. Commissioner Charles Finley abstained because he is deputy chief of the South Branch Fire Department.

