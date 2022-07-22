LANSING — Motorists should be on the lookout from now until July 24 as Adopt-A-Highway volunteers fan out along state roadways from Copper Harbor to Benton Harbor picking up litter.

Participants in the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) program began to clean highway roadsides, beginning on July 16 and will work until July 24 during the second of three scheduled pickups this year.

