OSCODA – Barbies and Kens of all ages, shapes and sizes came out on Friday afternoon to strut their stuff at the Lake Theatre in downtown Oscoda for the premiere of the new “Barbie” movie.
Patrons dressed in costumes reflecting the six decades that Barbie has been reigning over the doll aisle in toy stores. Having made her debut in 1959, Barbie turned 64 this year.
Costumes worn included Cowgirl Barbie, 50s Barbie, Unicorn Barbie, Workout Barbie, Punkrock Barbie, Golfer Barbie and a couple of Roller Skating Barbies with a range of skating skills.
Prizes were awarded in the age six and under category, with everyone getting a prize. Next came ages seven to 12 followed by the 13 to 18 age group. Adult females made up the largest group of contestants with Amanda Bergeron, aka Skater Barbie, skating away with the prize. Jeff Linderman won the adult male Ken competition by default, none of the other Kens entered.
Movie patrons entered the theater through a balloon arch and had their pictures taken in a life size Barbie box built by Jack Smith. Early arrivals received a pair of pink heart shaped glasses.
The area in front of the Lake Theatre was transformed into a Barbie wonderland complete with a pink carpet, pink velvet ropes and a 10-foot balloon created sculpture by Jessica Bravata, owner of A Little Bit More, and Teresa Landino-Edelman, who owns the Lake Theatre with her husband, Jim Edelman. Jim’s mom, who has the nickname Muddy, traveled from the Novi area to attend the event.
Not to be outdone by the women, there were a number of Kens, one of whom was dressed in tennis attire from head to toe and was sporting a tennis racquet.
The festivities kicked off early with Barbies and Kens gathering at 4:30 to purchase tickets, fearing that they might be sold out. Dwight Street was filled with cars and little parking was available in a three-block radius around the theater.
At 6 p.m. contestants gathered for the costume contest. The premiere showing of the movie was at 7 p.m. Once inside the theater patrons sang and danced along with the movie. As patrons left the theater they picked up a homemade pink cupcake baked and frosted by Linderman.
Patrons left the movie with smiles and a few tears. “It was fun!” “It was cute!” “I had fun!” could be heard as they left the theater.
Barbie will be playing at the Lake Theatre through Aug. 3 with nightly shows at 7 p.m. and 2 p.m. matinees on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays.
The movie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, is rated PG-13 and received a 90% on Rotten Tomatoes.