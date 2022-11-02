OSCODA — Outstretched tree branches and winding vines are working to overtake the old Queen Anne-style house, for nearly 150 years a sentinel landmark at the corner of Pack Road and US-23 in Oscoda.
Bluish gray paint that outlines her windows is starting to fade. Steps leading up to the sprawling front porch and double French entry doors are beginning to show signs of wear. The Grand Dame’s white siding and decorative brick chimneys are holding on, but the ornamental corbels, brackets and turned porch spindles that make her what she is, once painted stripes of grayish blue and perhaps a deep yellow, have lost their crisp and lively bold distinction.
At night, the windows stare back at passing traffic, dark and lifeless.
It looks like a ghost house and some locals claim it is; folks who say they’ve seen, felt and heard odd things there, first hand.
Joe Maxwell, a local historian at the Oscoda Historical Museum and owner of Oscoda’s Cathy’s Hallmark the past 40 years, says he and wife Cathy rented the old Pack House from 1989-91 and spent much time making renovations to create a welcoming gift shop, tea room and Christmas Tree store.
He’s had a ghostly encounter.
“We were stripping paint, the boys about 5 and 6 were with us, and the boys had to go home and go to bed for school the next day. Cathy took them home and she was crazy about always locking the doors. I felt I could work another hour or so and so I started on the landing on the stairs,” Maxwell said. “All of sudden I heard high pitched girls’ voices. I didn’t think so much about it — there were always noises in that house and it had radiators (that made noise).
“There was no one on the streets that night. It was cold. Probably zero. So, I went back to work and I heard it again. The doors were locked. No one was in the house. Then I heard it a third time. I checked the house from the attic to the basement and thought it was just my imagination. I went back to work.
“All of a sudden, the hair on the back of my head stood up, I got chills, and someone tapped my right shoulder. I turned around, and no one was there.”
Maxwell said he left immediately.
Built in 1878, a testimony to his business success, the Pack House was the showpiece home of lumber baron Greene Pack. He lived there with his wife, and daughter Grace, a young woman who spent her summers and early autumns in Oscoda — and the balance of her year in Grosse Pointe, a Detroit suburb often defined to this day by its wealth and privilege. Grace never married. Her fiancé was killed in a hunting accident.
Through the decades — even surviving the historic fire of 1911 that nearly wiped Oscoda and AuSable from the map — the rambling once grand house has served as a private home, a Bed & Breakfast, gift shop, tea room, restaurant and bar.
When the Maxwells opened their shop, radio station WIOS, out of Tawas, broadcast the opening live from inside the historic house.
“Every time we said the name ‘Pack House’ or ‘Grace Pack’ the radio had static and cut out. The guy from the radio station was confused and said he’d never experienced anything like that,” Maxwell said.
And while nothing like those two ghostly experiences happened to Maxwell again, because he was an accessible shopkeeper, people often shared their personal stories of the house.
“My Dad hung around the store and took care of the kids, with my mother, and a man came in who had been a boy when his parents ran the house as a Bed & Breakfast (in the 1950s),” Maxwell said. “The man said his parents had rented the Bed & Breakfast to a couple of guys who came to stay for a week, they were working out at the Base. They came down one morning and wanted to check out. They said it was too noisy. That a little girl had run up and down the hallway all night.”
The proprietors of the Bed & Breakfast were confused, saying, “We only have two sons.”
It was in Grace Pack’s bedroom the men had been sleeping.
Maxwell also said there were rumors that a 4-year-old boy had fallen in a cistern, once located in the basement, and drowned. Today it’s cemented over, but traditionally would have been about 3x4-feet and collected perhaps three-feet of rain water from the eaves. Before refrigeration, people lowered milk and other perishables in vessels, into the cool water, to slow them from spoiling.
Maxwell speculates that because Grace Pack never had children herself, the drowned child might well have been the son of a Pack Family servant.
In 1939, the Merkle Brothers were “well lubricated” and on their way back home to their farm in a horse and carriage — not everyone had a car — when a bolt of lightning hit the empty Pack House as they passed by — a true bolt out of the blue. It was not raining and the sky was not troubled. Later, the two men discovered Grace Pack died that same day in Grosse Point and when the house was examined, no damage was found, Maxwell said.
For 28 years, Gary R. Conklin II has been selling Jeep, Ford and Dodge vehicles at Zubek Motor Sales — directly across the street from the Pack House.
There in the early morning hours, perhaps waiting to greet a client on his own way to work, and then into the night, perhaps wrapping up paperwork for a pending sale, it’s hard to imagine anyone has had a better or more extensive view through the dealership’s big plate glass window, than Conklin.
Has he seen ghosts or eerie happenings?
Just once.
A black cat — symbolic in folklore for bad luck, stealing souls and evil. Or, it could have simply been someone’s wayward pet.
“The place was closed up. It was closed. I saw it up in the top window, only once and that was probably 20 years ago. There was a black cat sitting in the top window. I was sitting here at my desk, looking out there, and there it was. Only for a little bit, and then it disappeared. I always figured it wandered in, then wandered out,” Conklin said.
Ken Guza, a long-time resident of Oscoda who now lives in Bad Axe, credits the Pack House with his passion for the food service industry.
From his teens to his early 20s, on and off, he worked at the restaurant and basement bar — called the Toby Jug — and at one time had a room on the second floor where he slept, after late night cleaning was done.
Now 62, he recalls how those were “different times” when young people seemed to have more responsibility and autonomy.
“I was a busboy/dishwasher and at one time, a caretaker, and a bartender. It was probably 1975, I was up the back staircase at the top of the head of the stairs, and a light fixture there flickered out, buzzed and popped. I thought, ‘now what do I do.’ Then something went walking by me in the dark. A mass of cold passed me. “
Guza said he simply went on to get what he came for and kept moving — he didn’t know about the house’s haunted reputation.
The next day the light worked perfectly, and Guza determined none of his colleagues working downstairs that night, had been playing a trick with the light switch.
He remembers near the end of his career there, when he was often alone in the house, he had been tending bar and at night’s end, tired, headed up to his bedroom to sleep. He awoke to a “glob — the best way I can put it, standing at the foot of the bed. Then it evaporated.”
Guza said neither time was he afraid.
A third time he was alone in the house, in the attic, in the middle of the day to retrieve a swinging kitchen door from storage.
“I saw that cold blob again. But then it vanished.”
He’s never seen the old woman so many on social media report having seen, peering out one of the house’s front windows.
“And I was never afraid,” he said. “The house is unique. It has 12- or 14-foot-tall ceilings, pocket doors, wooden floors, excellent light fixtures — I’ve always had an affection for that building and its carriage house (now gone).”
In his own way — Guza loved that house — and perhaps – she knew it.