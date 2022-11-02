HAUNTED HISTORY

HAUNTED HISTORY — Local historian and businessman Joe Maxwell stands in front of the Oscoda landmark The Pack House. Maxwell and others claim the 150-year-old building may be haunted.

 Photo by Marilyn Trumper-Samra

OSCODA — Outstretched tree branches and winding vines are working to overtake the old Queen Anne-style house, for nearly 150 years a sentinel landmark at the corner of Pack Road and US-23 in Oscoda.

Bluish gray paint that outlines her windows is starting to fade. Steps leading up to the sprawling front porch and double French entry doors are beginning to show signs of wear. The Grand Dame’s white siding and decorative brick chimneys are holding on, but the ornamental corbels, brackets and turned porch spindles that make her what she is, once painted stripes of grayish blue and perhaps a deep yellow, have lost their crisp and lively bold distinction.

Tags

Trending Food Videos