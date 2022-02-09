TAWAS CITY– An Oscoda woman accused of killing her 3-year-old daughter appeared for a preliminary examination on Feb. 4, in front of Iosco County 81st District Court Judge Christopher P. Martin.
A number of experts and witnesses were called to the stand in Tawas City, including an investigator who stated that the mother said she was hallucinating at the time, and that a television character instructed her to take her daughter’s life or she herself would be killed.
Justine Marie Johnson, 22, is alleged to have stabbed her daughter, Sutton M. Mosser, multiple times on Sept. 16, 2021.
Johnson faces one count of homicide-felony murder, punishable by a life sentence without parole, and one count of 1st-degree child abuse, which carries a penalty of life in prison or any term of years.
Upon hearing the testimonies, Martin granted Iosco County Prosecutor James Bacarella’s request for the case to be bound over to 23rd Circuit Court, where Johnson will have a pre-trial hearing before Judge David C. Riffel.
Martin also ordered the defendant to remain lodged in the Iosco County Jail, where she will continue to be held without bond. Her pre-trial is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 28.
When this publication sought additional details, Bacarella explained that granting the bind over means the prosecution was able to show probable cause that the two crimes were committed and that the defendant committed the crimes with which she is charged.
“Ms. Johnson has maintained her innocence throughout the proceedings and she is presumed innocent, until proven guilty,” Bacarella advised. “The case will continue forward to a jury trial.”
He stated that his office would be filing an Information – the formal charging document – with the Circuit Court later that day.
Among those testifying were relatives of Johnson, one of whom allegedly discovered a human foot protruding from a garbage bag in their family’s home on Cedar Lake Road. Johnson, who also has her own residence in Oscoda Township, frequented her family’s home and would often stay there.
Authorities from the Oscoda Township Police Department (OTPD) note that Mosser was living with, and primarily cared for, by her maternal grandmother at the Cedar Lake Road home.
Johnson’s brothers – Knesley Johnson, Jr. and another sibling, who will not be named because of his age – each recounted the events leading up to the discovery of Mosser’s body.
According to Knesley, when he left for work on Sept. 16, 2021, Johnson and Mosser each seemed fine and there was nothing out of the ordinary. Knesley returned from work at about 4 a.m. on Sept. 17, and asked his brother where their sister and niece were.
“And then what happened?” Bacarella inquired.
“He went running towards the bag, and seen a foot protruding out of the bag,” Knesley said.
He, too, then also allegedly observed the foot, after which he contacted a family member who called police.
When discussing the time line, Bacarella asked the other sibling about the events on Sept. 16, 2021.
He said he woke up that evening and went into the bathroom, where it “looked like she was doing lines,” he alleged of Johnson.
- When he asked his sister where Mosser was, she allegedly replied, “Mind your own fing business,” which the teen said was a normal response for Johnson.
The brother claimed that Johnson “just disappeared” a short time later, and that he didn’t see her anymore that night.
It was some time after Knesley came home, when the brother says he found the garbage bag. “I ran and told Knesley that there was a foot in the bag. He didn’t believe me; he thought I was joking.”
As Bacarella presented evidence, the sibling identified a pair of pants as Johnson’s, which he said he believed she was wearing the day prior. He also said that a shirt included in the evidence was Johnson’s, which he allegedly saw her wearing around that time.
OTPD Officer Gerald Soboleski, who was among those that responded to the scene last September, also testified. He said they began their investigation, and inside a doorway of the home was a blue tote with two garbage bags stacked on top, which is where he allegedly observed a child’s foot protruding from a bag.
Shane Hill, of the Michigan State Police (MSP) Bridgeport Forensic Laboratory, alleged that among the evidence were several stains on a hallway door, three knives in a bedroom, a pair of shoes, couches in the living room and a towel in a separate area, all of which tested positive for blood.
Hill stated that inside of a blue tote were various clothing items – from which evidence was collected – as well as a bag containing a pair of jeans, and the deceased child, who was in a comforter.
According to Hill, jeans and a sweatshirt found at the bottom of the tote each tested positive for human blood.
The court also heard from MSP Detective/Sergeant Kenneth Binder, who alleged that fingerprints, including palm prints, were identified from a black trash bag inside the home. “The 13 prints that, in my opinion were identified, were all to Justine Johnson,” he said.
“With regard to the trash bag, were there other prints or impressions found on the trash bag, other than Ms. Johnson’s?” asked her attorney, Nathan Tyler.
“Nothing that was identified,” Binder answered.
“OK, so we don’t know if those belong to Ms. Johnson or someone else, is that correct?” Tyler asked of the several other prints that didn’t have enough detail to make an identification or exclusion, which Binder confirmed.
Tyler said he believed Binder also stated that there was no blood associated with any of the prints, and Binder said there did not appear to be.
Bacarella sought clarification that the only identifiable prints on the bag belong to Johnson, and that no other identifiable prints were found/or that would be useful to connect any other person to that bag, which was also affirmed by Binder.
Iosco County Medical Examiner Dr. Jaya L. Sankaran, a board-certified pathologist, was also called to the stand. She stated that she went to the scene on the morning of Sept. 17, 2021. She made an initial observation of the body and returned later, upon the arrival of the MSP forensic team.
Sankaran said she was involved in the preliminary examination of the body and, although she didn’t perform the autopsy, it was her expert opinion that the child died from multiple sharp stab wounds to her neck, chest and abdomen.
In the testimony of OTPD Officer Danny Gallahar, the department’s community resources officer, he described how a network of closed-circuit security cameras from Oscoda businesses and other locations were stitched together to show Johnson’s movements from the alleged murder scene, through downtown Oscoda, and on to her own apartment in the early morning hours of the alleged incident.
Gallahar said Johnson is seen out in the community, traveling on foot, and that throughout this time she did a lot of pacing.
He claimed that Johnson could be seen in one of the videos wearing a black sweatshirt. “The appearance of that sweatshirt as she passes the cameras, is of the design of the sweatshirt that was found in the bottom of the bucket.”
The testimonies of Bacarella’s expert witnesses also shed new light on some details of the case, including information from Ryan Eberline, who is employed with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and works as a Child Protective Services investigator for Iosco and Alcona counties.
As part of her investigation into Mosser’s death, she said that she interviewed Johnson at the Iosco County Jail last October.
“Ms. Johnson wasn’t very memorable of specific dates on different things,” according to Eberline. Overall, what she could conclude from the conversation was that near the date of Sept. 16, 2021, Johnson allegedly left her mother’s house on foot and passed out in a graveyard.
From there, Eberline said Johnson walked to her own apartment, “where she told me she attempted to take her own life there.” Johnson then began walking along a set of railroad tracks, and allegedly told Eberline that she was going to jump from the trestle bridge.
Eberline said Johnson told her that she didn’t remember the specifics of what happened at the time of Mosser’s death, and that she was experiencing hallucinations due to heroin withdrawal and not sleeping for approximately two weeks. “And she was getting hallucinations from TV that had instructed her to take her daughter’s life or they would kill her.”
Tyler asked her to expand on what Johnson indicated to her, specifically about receiving instructions from the television.
“During the conversation, she said that the hallucinations and the things she was hearing from the TV had been going on for approximately two weeks,” Eberline alleged. “At one point she had said, that specific day, the TV was telling her that she could have been pregnant. And it was SpongeBob that was saying these things on the TV and that had told her that if she didn’t do what she did to her daughter, that they would kill her – and she was afraid for her life; and that she lost her mind.”
When Bacarella gave his final remarks, he summarized the evidence presented at the preliminary examination and said he believes that when it is all put together, it gives probable cause that the two felonies did occur and that Johnson was the person who committed the crime against Mosser.
Bacarella said there is a mixture of scientific, circumstantial and direct evidence which placed Johnson as the last person to have cared for the child. Further, she is identified as having worn the clothes that were found wrapped up with Mosser in the bag.
“Mr. Tyler?” Martin then asked.
“No argument, your honor; just oppose the bind over,” said Tyler, who also noted that he had no witnesses for the preliminary exam.
Martin said he found that the prosecutors met their burden on both the counts. The court noted that the time line provided by Johnson’s brothers; the time line from officer Gallahar; the identification of the clothes, by both Gallahar and Johnson’s siblings; and the bag that the infant was found in containing her prints – and quite specifically, the only prints that were identifiable – constitute a basis for the finding.
In reference to the 1st-degree child abuse charge, as covered by Sankaran, Martin said the multiple stab wounds to Mosser’s neck, chest and abdomen all constitute serious physical harm to the child.
After ordering that Johnson continue to be held without bond, “My heart goes out to the family who’s here,” Martin said, adding that he wished Johnson good luck as this matter proceeds.
Bacarella later referred to the case as an unfathomable tragedy. “I believe that Judge Martin made the correct decision based on the evidence presented and the applicable law,” he stated. “Even with the decision by the judge to bind over the defendant, Ms. Johnson is presumed innocent, until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.”
Johnson’s most recent court appearance followed a Jan. 11 District Court competency hearing, where she was found competent to stand trial on the two charges. Martin also presided over that hearing, which came after Johnson was ordered in October 2021 to undergo a competency and criminal responsibility evaluation.
As previously reported, prosecutors stated that the OTPD and MSP investigation led to warrants for Johnson’s arrest on the murder and child abuse charges. During her arraignment last September, bond was denied by Martin, who cited the very serious nature of the allegations against Johnson.