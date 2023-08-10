OSCODA – Oscoda Township’s Economic Improvement Committee (EIC) met at its new time on Thursday, Aug. 3 at 11 a.m.
Clerk Josh Sutton provided an update on township activities including the approval of splitting the cost for the water main for the Holiday Inn Express and hiring a new police officer.
Planning Commission (PC) Chair Jeff Linderman provided an update on the recent actions of the PC including the approval of the plans for the new Dollar General Market being planned for F-41 at the special meeting held on July 18.
The EIC had to re-elect Nancy Howse to the vice chair position because the motion was worded incorrectly at the last meeting. With the motion by Chair Dave Iler, support from Linderman, Howse was elected unanimously.
Superintendent Tammy Kline told the EIC that the most recent Strategic Plan, written in 2019, needs to be updated. She asked that members review the Strategic Plan and bring edits to the September EIC meeting.
Linderman asked about including information from the 2022 survey that was conducted by the Downtown Redevelopment Committee in the plan. Kline responded that a survey will also need to be conducted in 2023. Member Mary Ed Teuton asked how many responded to the 2022 survey. Kline said there were over 800 responses on a wide variety of topics. Members were also asked to review the by-laws and bring edits to the next meeting.
Sutton asked if all of the members of the EIC had completed their requirements for Redevelopment Ready Community (RRC) designation. Teuton reported that she had started but not completed the process.
A stakeholder luncheon is being scheduled for Sept. 14 at 11 a.m. at Warrior Pavilion for business owners.
Library Director Robin Savage provided an update from the Art and Placemaking subcommittee of the EIC. The subcommittee has replaced the missing and damaged pieces of the art pedestals that are placed around town. The pedestals that were in pots are now more securely in the ground.
The subcommittee is wrapping up the Rise and Shine Oscoda art competition on Aug. 19 so artists can still purchase plaques from the Oscoda/AuSable Chamber of Commerce, the Robert J. Parks Library and To the Moon and Back. The $40 cost includes the purchase of the plaque and the entry fee for the competition. Artists can use any medium to decorate plaques with their interpretation of a sunrise. Art from the winning artists will be added to the pedestals. An art reception is being planned for September during the Paul Bunyan Festival.
Teuton provided information about the MI-HOPE funding that the county received to make energy efficiency home improvements. As previously reported, the county received a total of $500,000 from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA). According to Jamie Carruthers-Soboleski, controller and finance director for Iosco County, 29 homeowners have applied for the program and an additional 10 are scheduled to complete an application with assistance from Kathleen Murphy. Since homeowners can receive up to $25,000, the funding for this phase will be used by the existing applicants. Carruthers-Soboleski is working on submitting an application to MSHDA for Phase 4 of MI-HOPE funding. If the county is awarded additional funds, applications will be available to homeowners again.
Teuton also provided information on the COVID Relief funds that are being invested in housing. According to Teuton there are 179 empty lots in Lakewood Shores that could be developed. Loans of $200,000 in COVID Relief funds are available to the township or qualified developers for building a single family home through the Michigan Landbank Loan Program. State Land Bank Housing Development loans are available for land bank authorities, local units of government, qualified housing developers and other public organizations in the state of Michigan.
The short-term loans are re-paid with interest within 12 months. Funds can be used for site preparation, necessary permitting, construction and any other related costs. Loan repayment of $210,000 is due within 12 months or immediately following the sale of the redeveloped property. Sutton said he would talk to some developers and see if they are interested in building on the Lakewood Shores lots to address the housing shortage in the township.
Kline reported that there are six applicants for the Economic Improvement director position. She said the applicants “look pretty good.” The post was listed on five sites including Indeed, where most of the applicants have come from.
Kline reported that the township was finally able to get the information that was posted on the former EIC website that has been down for several months. A new website will need to be created using the information from the old website.
The work on the creation of a Corridor Improvement Authority has stopped because Mission North will no longer work with the township.
After the meeting Sutton said that none of the businesses that had applied for the facade improvement grants had submitted receipts yet although some of the work has been completed. According to Sutton, the business owners have until the end of the calendar year to submit their receipts.
The next meeting of the EIC will take place on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 11 a.m.