OSCODA – At their regular Oct. 25 meeting, the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees unanimously approved a motion by Trustee Jeremy Spencer to enter into a contract with miCTV to purchase four PTC cameras for televising township meetings.
They also agreed to a new meeting venue, the Shoreline Theater located on the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base.
Trustee Tim Cummings supported Spencer’s motion. The purchase of the cameras and installation is not to exceed $10,910. miCTV is the local public access TV station for Iosco County and surrounding areas.
A proposal from miCTV, provided the township with two options. The first was for the township to purchase the cameras and for miCTV to install them and the second was for miCTV to own the additional cameras.
The vote followed discussion centering around the advantages and disadvantages of the township versus miCTV owning the cameras. “From a board perspective, I think we need to own the equipment.” said Spencer.
Township Clerk Josh Sutton reported on the county hybrid meeting that he recently attended. The county used two flatscreen television sets and two cameras. Spencer asked who ran the audio mixer. Sutton reported it was all controlled with a laptop.
“Well, that sounds like absolute misery,” Spencer responded. Spencer asked if Sutton had watched the recording. Sutton reported that the camera covered the entire room, that commissioners, speakers and the first row of audience members were visible.
“To say that miCTV should not be part of the meeting is folly. We have someone running the meeting for us so we can focus on the meeting. We are charging a franchise fee so the public can view the meetings. If we are going to continue to charge a franchise fee, we need to have a quality production,” Spencer said.
“To use the franchise fee to subsidize, I feel like that is the right place to subsidize. I really appreciate the work miCTV has done to improve their services,” added Cummings.
Treasurer Jaimie McGuire talked about using the franchise fees for broadband improvements. “I don’t think we need more cameras.” McGuire said.
“Saving up a bunch of money to put in internet services is not the township’s responsibility,” said Spencer. “I have to disagree with you on that one. The township receives $80,000 in franchise fees.”
Eric Joseph, from miCTV reported that they ran several hybrid meetings with no issue, one of them with 20 people. Joseph reported that hybrid meetings are different than virtual meetings because everyone needs to be heard, the sound needs to be mixed and you don’t want feedback. He clarified that hybrid meetings could take place at either the library or the theater.
“The price of labor is going up and it is hard to find,” said Spencer. The cameras being proposed can be operated by one person using a joystick. Cummings asked what the township would do with the equipment that they have. Spencer clarified that the equipment the township owns is a soundboard.
“I’m trying to keep it reasonable. We need a quality production that people can see clearly,” said Spencer. “How soon could we put this in place?” asked Trustee Bill Palmer. Is there a difference between venues?” he added.
Spencer responded that the venues would be ready for in-person meetings by the end of November but added that in-person meetings should be pushed forward to January. Supervisor Ann Richards asked when that decision was made. “It’s been kicked around by me and a couple of other board members. I know you and Ms. McGuire would like to go back to in-person as soon as possible.” Spencer added.
“I would like to get back to in-person meetings for the first meeting of December. If there are any bugs remaining. I want to make sure we have everything worked out before then,” said Palmer later in the meeting.
Spencer also made a motion to enter into a contract with the Shoreline Theater to host the township board meetings. The motion was seconded by Trustee Steve Wusterbarth. The board discussed a quote for venue lease received from the Shoreline Players.
The quote provides the pricing and conditions to hold regular board meetings twice per month, at the Shoreline Theater located at 6000 N. Skeel Avenue. The quote stipulates that the township will be paying the theater $200 per meeting, $4,400 for a total of $13,200 over a three-year period.
“I want to simplify our process and our costs,” said Richards. She suggested keeping the meetings at the library and expressed concern about the township being responsible for snow removal being included in the quote. “Before we sign up DPW for anything, I would want to hear from them,” she added.
Addressing Joseph, Richards said “I want to be clear that I think you are doing a great job but I would like to stay at the library.”
“Why is that?” asked Spencer. “I don’t like the idea of us being on a stage with everyone around us.” Richards answered. Spencer expressed concerns about the lack of space at the library. Richards said that meetings would need to move back to Zoom if social distancing is required.
“The library is too crowded. We aren’t in the new building yet. I think in the interim the theater is a great idea,” Wusterbarth added.
“I don’t think we should move to a building that is not township owned. I am not for paying rent upfront,” added McGuire. Later in the meeting she asked township attorney Tim Freel if paying rent up front was legal. She also asked about the legalities and insurance issues related to the township having equipment installed in a building they do not own. Freel said it was a matter of underwriting.
After lengthy discussion about the pros and cons of holding meetings at the library and the theater, Cummings reminded the board that a motion had been made. “The library doesn’t work well for social distancing,” he added. “Can we move between both venues,” he asked. Joseph said the charge would be to install the cameras in one location. There would be additional costs if the cameras were moved.
Sue Miller from the Shoreline Theater was on hand to answer any questions. She said the orchestra pit could be used for seating for the board members, to address Richard’s concerns about sitting on the stage. Joseph said the orchestra pit could be used in terms of visibility but he couldn’t answer about the sound.
In a vote of 5-2 the motion passed with McGuire and Richards voting no. The motion included review by township attorney Tim Freel.
During public comment Dirk Hunt, from internet station Newstalk989.org, asked Spencer about his association with miCTV. Spencer stated that while he was on the board of directors, he did not receive any payment from them.
“I’ve done this for multiple years. $1,000 per meeting, I’m having a stroke. I suggested that one of the best high school students could run these meetings under an internship. The livestreaming could be set up in 30 minutes,” Hunt added.
In other action the board:
• Unanimously approved appointing Jeff Rush to the Oscoda Township Zoning Board of Appeals. He is a teacher and coach at the high school and will be filling a position that is currently vacant and is open until Dec. 31, 2022 on the Board of Appeals. Richards reported that Rush is also a real estate agent.
• Unanimously approved a request from the Chamber of Commerce to use Furtaw Field as the staging area for the Northern Lights parade. The theme of the parade, that will be held at 6 p.m. on Dec. 4 this year, is The Magic of the Holidays. The parade route extends south along US-23 from Furtaw Field. The board also approved closing a part of Dwight St. from 4:00-6:00 p.m. for holiday festivities prior to the parade.
• Unanimously approved payment to Katterman Construction in the amount of $196,222.95 for Phase IV of the water main project.
• Unanimously approved making changes to the zoning ordinance for Corridor Business District as presented by Nicolle Vallette.
• Tabled a decision about selling the lab equipment at Aune Medical Center until their next scheduled meeting.
During board comments, Wusterbarth told the board that he would be conducting some fact finding on the township’s contract with F&V Operations and Resource Management. He reported that the township has been overpaying F & V, he also reported that the firm is not employing the number of employees outlined in the contract. He also reported that a number of complaints had been received both from citizens and contractors about F&V. Most recently, the township board approved a proposal from F&V at their Aug. 23 meeting to conduct further sampling to determine the source of new per and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in the township as required by the State of Michigan.
Water loss was also brought up during public comment, Spencer asked that the topic be added to the next board meeting agenda.
“We have millions of gallons that are being lost. There have to be some major losses somewhere,” added Palmer. McGuire asked if there is a way to check for illegal connections. “Are they finding anything,” she asked about the water main project.
Township Superintendent Tammy Kline responded, “They are. There was a quite a sizeable one that they found.” “I recall there was a hose from one house running to another house,” Cummings added. “I’ve heard of people taking the meters off to fill pools and things,” added Spencer. “We will definitely look into the water loss,” concluded Richards.