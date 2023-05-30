done-P-frnt-OHSHallofFameinductees-05312023-J.indd

OSCODA – In addition to the 72 students who participated in a commencement ceremony May 21, awards were presented to three alumni who were inducted into the Oscoda High School (OHS) Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame.

The three new inductees are Caleb J. Rowell, Ann Victoria Hopcroft and Allan L. MacGregor.

