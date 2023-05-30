OSCODA – In addition to the 72 students who participated in a commencement ceremony May 21, awards were presented to three alumni who were inducted into the Oscoda High School (OHS) Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame.
The three new inductees are Caleb J. Rowell, Ann Victoria Hopcroft and Allan L. MacGregor.
Caleb J Rowell
The director of Public Safety for Bay City, Rowell is a member of the OHS graduating Class of 1994. He was nominated by Dana Muscott.
After graduating from Oscoda High School, Rowell attended Saginaw Valley State University where he received a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice/Public Administration degree. Immediately following graduation, Rowell began his career as a public servant. He started in 1998 as a police officer for Bay City.
He has received numerous awards and recognitions over the years, including Exemplary Service Citations (2000, 2003 (2), 2014, and 2017); Public Safety’s Director’s Unit Award (2019), Meritorious Citation (2004); Employee of the Month (2009) and Pistol Expert with an accuracy of 100% (2021). He is a 2021 graduate of the FBI National Academy.
Rowell serves as a board member for the Great Lakes Regional Families Against Narcotics (FAN), trustee for the Bay City Public Pension Board, coach for youth soccer and wrestling and a 4-H Club Leader. He routinely speaks to many service clubs in the community and participates in many charitable events.
When Bay City went to a Public Service model years ago, Rowell completed Firefighting I and II certifications, along with obtaining Fire Company Officer 1 and 2 certifications and Fire Officer 3 certification.
Upon his announcement as Director of Public Safety for Bay City, the city manager for Bay City was quoted to say, “We are incredibly excited to have Rowell join our team as the Director of Public Safety. I have been very pleased with not just the work he has done over the years, but his dedication to this department and our City as well. It’s clear to us that Rowell has the support and respect of his department and those departments and agencies we work closely alongside. We are eager to see what the future holds for the Department and our community under his leadership.”
Ann Victoria Hopcroft
An Attorney At Law, Hopcroft is a member of the OHS graduating Class of 1968. She was nominated by Jane Whitford.
Following graduation from OHS, “Vicky” as she is known to her friends and family, attended Michigan State University in East Lansing. After completing her studies at MSU, she served in the VISTA, Volunteers in Service to America, the domestic equivalent to the Peace Corps. She was stationed in the Churchill District of Richmond, Va. to fight poverty through leadership development in the teen and senior citizen populations.
She represented the University of Detroit Law School in the American Bar Association’s National Appellate Advocacy Competition. Her team took third in the nation, beating out the Harvard Law School team in the semifinals. She was inducted into The Order of Barristers, the national society for excellence in Appellate Advocacy, for repeated wins in state and regional competitions.
Hopcroft has been licensed to practice law in the states of Michigan, Colorado and California, as well as the federal courts situated in each of those jurisdictions. She is currently a member fo the American Bar Association and the National Organization of Social Security Claimants Representatives.
In Colorado, Hopcroft brought two successful cases before the Colorado Supreme Court, entitling her to two publications in the Pacific Reporter. She was tapped by the governor to serve on the commission to write Colorado’s legislation for the national Resource Recovery and Conservation Act.
While residing in California, she headed up two non-profits, serving as Board Chairman for the Museum of Ancient and Modern Art and for the Yuba River Educational Foundation.
Hopcroft served two terms on the State Representative Assembly for the State Bar of Michigan. She was also appointed to serve on the Character and Fitness Committee to help evaluate new applicants to the bar.
As head of the local Special Olympics for seven years, Hopcroft coached, fundraised and chaperoned in addition to administering the sports for Iosco County athletes. She is the current president of the American Business Women’s Association of which she was named “Woman of the Year” and “Business Associate of the Year.”
Allan L. MacGregor
A retired Iosco County Sheriff, MacGregor the the curren chief of the Oscoda Area Fire Department. He is a member of the OHS graduating Class of 1972 and was nominated by Tom and Karen Ruedisueli.
MacGregor joined the Oscoda Fire Department in 1972 and has devoted his entire career to public service since that day. He has served in the roles of policeman, fireman and sheriff for the past 51 years. All of this service dedicated to the citizens of Iosco County, specifically Oscoda, AuSable and the Tawases.
In 1978, MacGregor was hired as a police officer for the Oscoda Township Police Department. In 1987 he was promoted to sergeant. He continued his service with the Oscoda Area Fire Department and was promoted to assistant fire chief in 1984. In 1991 he attended the FBI Academy in Quantico continuing to sharpen his skills as a law enforcement officer. He was promoted to Chief of the Oscoda Fire Department in 1992, an office he still holds.
In 1975 he was awarded the prestigious Michigan Firefighter of the Year. He has received numerous letters of commendation and awards of merit during his tenure. He has been involved in every aspect of police work while serving the OAPD. He was one of the founding members of the Oscoda Dive Team, the first of its kind in the area. The dive team was a critical component of the local police department given the multitude of waterways in our area.
In November of 2008, the citizens of Iosco County elected Allan MacGregor as their sheriff. He was re-elected to a second term in 2012 and a third in 2016. MacGregor retired in 2019 after faithfully serving as sheriff for over 12 years.