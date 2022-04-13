HARRISVILLE – The Pine River Van Etten Lake (PRVEL) Watershed Coalition is hosting their next meeting this Thursday, April 14, beginning at 10 a.m.
It will be held in the Alcona Conservation District building, located at 320 S. State St. in Harrisville.
The public is invited to join the coalition as they plan PRVEL’s spring and summer projects, and participants are welcome to bring any ideas they may have.
PRVEL is a nonprofit, 501c(3) volunteer conservation group, and additional details on the organization can be found at www.facebook.com/pineriverwatershed.