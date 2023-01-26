OSCODA – Oscoda community members have stepped up again this winter to meet a community need.
James Reitler put a post on the We Are Oscoda Facebook page recently asking for more donations to the warming corner located at the Oscoda Rotary Pocket Park next to Parkside Dairy on Dwight Avenue in downtown Oscoda. According to the post between 125-135 items had already been taken between early December and mid January.
The community responded to Reitler’s post. By Jan. 18 the clothesline was completely full again. For those not familiar with the warming corner, hats, scarves, mittens and gloves for children, youth and adults are available at no cost. Many of the items are handmade by local residents. Collection boxes are located at the Oscoda AuSable Chamber of Commerce and the Robert J. Parks Library.
“FREE Please Take One” the sign in the park reads. The sign encourages individuals who need the items to take them and encourages those who can, to donate. The items are placed in large sealed plastic bags to protect them from the elements. Clothes pins are available to hang items on the clothesline that hangs in the park. The warming corner is an annual event.