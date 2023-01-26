REPLENISHED

REPLENISHED – Oscoda community members answered the call for hats, scarves, gloves and mittens

 Photo by Manuela Kress

OSCODA – Oscoda community members have stepped up again this winter to meet a community need.

James Reitler put a post on the We Are Oscoda Facebook page recently asking for more donations to the warming corner located at the Oscoda Rotary Pocket Park next to Parkside Dairy on Dwight Avenue in downtown Oscoda. According to the post between 125-135 items had already been taken between early December and mid January.

Tags

Trending Food Videos