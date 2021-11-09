TAWAS CITY – For six years, including during the COVID pandemic, the Iosco County Jail has maintained compliance with the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC).
“This is no easy task and is a daily job to keep this jail running top notch,” said Sheriff Scott Frank, in an email proclaiming his excitement for the news.
“We are now at six years running receiving full compliance and have no plans to slow down!”
Inspectors were “very thorough,” according to Jail Administrator Capt. Brian Golden.
“We’ve been short-staffed for the last year, and they’ve done an amazing job just keeping things covered, keeping things going. We’ve been running bare staff for quite a while through the summer,” he said.
On top of all the requirements by MDOC it’s hard finding people who want to get into corrections, he says. Sometimes the jail had to manage with only two staff on duty. People get sick, use vacation time and move on to further their career.
Golden oversees 40 to 50 inmates at the jail. The county jail not only serves Iosco, but also takes in inmates from Alcona County and surrounding areas if the need arises.
Six years of compliance is no easy task.
On top of a filing cabinet in his office is a 5-inch thick binder full of various provisions needed for running a jail in tip-top condition.
“They’re very detailed (at) policies, procedures, use of force, dietary, water purification levels, fire safety, medical, mental health, pest control,” he said.”
He says jails aren’t just places you can throw people into. Inmates have certain rights just like every other person.
Golden says he is proud of his work and what he has accomplished. He said that Sheriff Frank literally wrote the book on corrections for Iosco County.
“It’s been great. My predecessor before me who put the book together gave a great tool to go by,” he said.
Golden and the rest of the County Jail Staff faced certain restrictions due to COVID-19 and the new policies resulting from the pandemic.
Inmates need to go through 10 days of quarantine when brought in, and visitations are now conducted through videoconferencing. Inmates also interact with staff electronically through kiosks in the cells.
One advantage of having videoconferencing equipment means inmates can conduct visitations remotely, although it includes a fee because they need to pay a service provider for the web hosting. In-house visitations are still free though.