LANSING – Ten individuals and organizations were recently presented with the 2022 Hometown Health Hero and Jean Chabut Health Policy Champion awards, for their contributions to protecting and improving the health of Michigan.
According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), the Hometown Health Hero awards are presented every spring as part of Michigan Public Health Week.
“Our Hometown Health Hero awards are a way for us to highlight selfless and dedicated champions of public health who are making incredible efforts to improve the lives of Michigan residents,” said MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel. “We celebrate all efforts, no matter how small or large, of health care professionals who make a positive impact on our state.”
Among the recipients of this year’s Hometown Health Hero awards, is Need Our Water (NOW) Oscoda.
As noted by MDHHS, NOW is a grassroots community action group made up of volunteers who are interested in the cleanup and preservation of Oscoda area natural resources from contamination and its harmful impacts to humans and wildlife.
For more than five years, NOW has been working to increase awareness around per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in groundwater and recreational waters, and advocating for a health study or assessment which will add to the current research surrounding the health impacts caused by PFAS consumption and contamination.
MDHHS representatives – including Community Engagement Coordinator Sue Manente, of the Chemical Planning and Response Section – sent an e-mail to NOW members, expressing their gratitude for all that the group does.
“Congratulations on recognition of your hard work to protect your community and its beautiful natural resources,” Manente wrote. “The award is well deserved.”
Three different health officers for local departments in Michigan earned the 2022 Jean Chabut Health Policy Champion Award, while the other winners of the Hometown Health Hero awards included a group of volunteer COVID-19 contact tracers for MDHHS; an individual who has expanded the services provided at the Children’s Advocacy Center in Gratiot County; and several people who were honored for their various efforts to help address the COVID-19 pandemic.
To read a description of each of the 2022 award winners and why they were recognized, go to michigan.gov/mdhhs. Click the “Inside MDHHS” tab, select “Newsroom,” and choose the press release entitled, “Hometown Health Heroes and Jean Chabut Policy Champions honored by Michigan Public Health Week partnership.”