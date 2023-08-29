OSCODA – Pastor Pam Harkema was recently honored with the Harry Denman Evangelism Award, an award that “honors United Methodists in each annual conference whose exceptional ministry of evangelism brings people into a life-transforming relationship with Jesus Christ.”
One award is presented annually in the state.
Before becoming a pastor, Harkema earned her degree in print journalism and spent most of her career in advertising and public relations. She became fully licensed as a local pastor in 2015 and served in a number of churches in Wisconsin. Her desire to serve Native American persons prompted her to complete the Native American Course of Study program, which she fulfilled with high honors.
After serving six years as a pastor in Wisconsin, Harkema moved to Michigan in 2021 to be closer to her daughter and grandbaby who live in Bay City. The move to Oscoda was a “perfect fit” as she was able to fill a pastoral need at the Oscoda and Oscoda Indian Mission United Methodist Churches (UMCs).
Upon moving to Oscoda, Harkema quickly engaged with the churches’ established outreach programs and worked with the congregations to enhance them for better community connections and resources. At the same time, she worked to understand the current workings of the Indian Mission while seeking to honor indigenous traditions in ways that may have been overlooked or neglected.
To this end, she has been a conduit to honor Native American worship practices and to bring decolonized stories of Native history. With the guidance of the Native elders, she created a fire circle used in outdoor Native worship experiences and ceremonies.
During her first few months Harkema led both churches through a strategic planning process, helping the congregations understand who they are and what they could offer to the community. Annual reviews and goal setting are now part of the church calendar.
In the two years Harkema has served, the churches have grown by more than 30 new members. In 2022, her first full year, membership at Oscoda UMC grew more than ten percent, and attendance improved from 40 per week to an average of 85. The church celebrated eleven confirmations using a mentor/confirmand structure and seven baptisms, two of which were adults.
Under Harkema’s leadership, the UMC started a food pantry to meet the needs of the community. The pantry includes a 24-hour outdoor cupboard and an expanded pantry shelf inside the door which is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays. The food pantry is based on a trust system “take what you need; leave what you can” with food, personal care items, and cleaning and paper supplies. According to Harkema, the pantry that supports up to 30 families per week, is in need of hearty soups, peanut butter, pasta, canned fruits and vegetables. The pantry also needs to start stocking warm coats for the winter.
“When we think of evangelism in the church that used to be going to people’s houses, knocking on the door to spread the gospel. Today, I believe we need to show, not tell, the gospel through every action and every word,” Harkema said. “That’s the focus of what we are trying to do here, have people live their faith vibrantly,” she added.
The UMC church offers a community Thanksgiving dinner that takes place the Saturday before Thanksgiving. This year it will take place on Nov. 18. The Loaves and Fishes Cafe will be starting back up in November and offers a hearty lunch of soup, sandwiches, fruit and dessert twice per week.
Another new ministry just started by the church seeks to help people experiencing homelessness. This year’s strategic planning identified the need for ministry with this population given that the only homeless shelter in Oscoda recently closed. Church members, with Harkema, are bringing together community groups to develop short- and long-term solutions to help people with housing and other urgent needs. Some members of the Oscoda church provide transportation. The church is open through the winter as a warming center. All these ministries continue to increase the volunteerism and involvement of the members of the congregation.
In addition to her work with the churches, Pastor Pam is an active member of the community as a member of the Oscoda Rotary Club, having recently served as president from July 2022 to June 2023 to strengthen community connections with the churches. This year she could be found at the Oscoda Beach Park on Thursday nights during the summer helping with the Concerts at the Park.
“People feel excited about inviting others to worship and connecting to ministry here. Oscoda United Methodists have developed a reputation for hospitality and acceptance,” Harkema said.
Her approach has grown the church to 233 members. Harkema attributes the growth in the church and the desire to help others to the Holy Spirit. There is an atmosphere of people who are empowered for ministry. She adds that she has personally thrived in her spiritual growth since coming to Oscoda.
In addition, Pastor Pam has become a source of support and leadership for other churches wishing to become more understanding of the Native American culture and has offered an introductory Lay Servant Ministries course with a Native American emphasis. She remains connected with the Native American Course of Study as the administrative coordinator for the school.
The UMC, located on Dwight Street just west of State Street offers a casual service on Saturday evenings at 6 p.m. that includes live music. The church is taking the casual service to the Oscoda Beach Park on Saturday, Sept. 2 for “Picnic and Praise.” The community event will include live music and a meal at 5 p.m. and the worship service at 6 p.m. In case of rain, the event will move to the church, all are welcome. The church also has a more traditional service at 10:30 on Sunday mornings.
The Oscoda UMC was formed in the 1800s. The current building was built in the 1950s and later expanded in the early 1990s. The Memorial Garden behind the church, where the ashes of 40 people are buried, is a ministry of love of Jonathan and Debbie Schirmer.