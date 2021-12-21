IOSCO COUNTY – A record setting storm blew over the Northeast United States this past week.
Dec. 15, 2021 set the record for the most hurricane force thunderstorm wind gusts in a day since 2004 according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center (NOAA/NWS). They made this announcement on their Facebook page the same day.
Downed power lines, trees across the roads, and even a smoky haze filled the air during the morning hours of the 15th. Residents from as far north as Mio and east to Oscoda reported the smoke, but there were no forest fires in Iosco County that day.
In fact, the fire that produced the smoke wasn’t in the state. It originated 4 states over from prairie fires in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri.
Jeff Lutz of the NWS in Gaylord said the winds were fast enough to transport the smoke plumes from the prairie fires the night before into northeast Michigan the next day.
“There isn’t a lot of mixing with the upper atmosphere in some cases like this. And so the high winds that we have which are relatively within the first several thousand feet of the surface is blowing all that smoke north at such high velocity that it can get pretty far out there. Especially if they’re pretty decent smoke plumes.”
He said it’s similar to cases earlier this year in the summer time; Smoke from the wildfires in California and other parts of the western continent mixed with the upper atmosphere and blew over Michigan.
The difference, he said, was the smoke from the prairie fires stayed lower to the ground and the high wind velocities over the earth’s surface allowed the smoke to travel far while laying low to the ground.
“There are meteorological forces that come together that give force a low level jet that’s only a few thousand feet off the ground,” he said. “And in that case that’s partly what we had.”
According to Lutz, winds from the storms the night before ran about 60-70 miles per hour. The distance from northeast Kansas to Iosco County rounds to about 700 miles as the crow flies. You can expect smoke from that area to reach Iosco County in around 11 hours going those speeds.
Lutz said he even smelled the smoke in Gaylord.
The jet from down south wasn’t the reason for the bulk of the winds, though. Lutz said that came from an area of low pressure that moved through the upper great lakes.
“Last night, the winds were out of the south, southeast. You know, they gusted pretty good until the cold front came through earlier today. And when it did, then that’s when everything started to really ramp up here.”
He says a storm system like this is pretty typical for this time of year, from the end of October through the beginning of December.
“You know, this one, if it backed up a month, people would be talking about the Edmund Fitzgerald and all the stories from 1975 or the 1989 event when there was another November storm that was almost as strong.”
This one just happened to fall in December, he said.
The winds were part of a major low pressure system sweeping through the Midwest.
The day before, storms visited eastern South Dakota and moved their way north of lake superior. Parts of that visited Northeast Michigan and brought rain the night before. As a cold front hit, the combination produced the high winds the following morning.
This combination of soggy soil and high winds meant falling trees according to Terry DeDos, Senior Public Information Director at Consumer’s Energy.
Trees standing as old as 100 years fell that morning, and eventually downed 4,500 power lines across the state that day.
In total, 181,000 total Consumer Energy Customers were affected according to a press release.
“We had larger storms this year, but this one was challenging because of two storms coming back-to-back,” said DeDos. “We were ready for the second storm and we had just enough time for the crews to be rested up and be ready to go back on 16 hour shifts working day and night again.”
He said one challenging factor to restoring power to customers is the high winds themselves. Since a lot of repair work involves getting up in man lifts to the cables, winds over 35 miles per hour present a safety hazard and they need to lay low.
“We were securing downed wires and making areas safe and doing assessments, so when the winds did die down we knew where we needed to go and what equipment we needed.”
They were finally able to continue repairs normally the next day.
Consumers prioritizes emergency services, such as hospitals and police departments first when it come to restoring power. Then they concentrate on commercial areas. Next comes the areas of largest outages and finally the smaller, harder to reach places.
As of Dec. 18, they reported restoring power to 90% of impacted customers.