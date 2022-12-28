AUSABLE — At their final board meeting of the year on Dec. 19, the AuSable Township Board of Trustees approved the increased costs in the shared services agreement with Oscoda Township.

Superintendent Eric Strayer said that there had been some discussions with both the Oscoda Township Fire and Police Departments since the last board meeting. There had also been some e-mail exchanges with Oscoda Township Superintendent Tammy Kline and Treasurer Jaimie McGuire.

Tags

Trending Food Videos