AUSABLE — At their final board meeting of the year on Dec. 19, the AuSable Township Board of Trustees approved the increased costs in the shared services agreement with Oscoda Township.
Superintendent Eric Strayer said that there had been some discussions with both the Oscoda Township Fire and Police Departments since the last board meeting. There had also been some e-mail exchanges with Oscoda Township Superintendent Tammy Kline and Treasurer Jaimie McGuire.
Fire Chief Allan MacGregor told AuSable Township representatives that the pumper and rescue trucks had both exceeded their life expectancy of 25 years. He added that the one new truck would be able to do the functions of both of the trucks it was replacing.
AuSable Township continues to have questions about what happens when the two trucks are sold. MacGregor told AuSable Township officials that the two trucks would be worth approximately $20,000 by the time they are sold. AuSable Township is paying over $199,000 towards the new fire truck. Trustees wondered if Wilbur Township was also paying a share of the fire truck since the township also receives fire services from Oscoda Township.
At the meeting, the board approved an amount not to exceed $199,144 towards the purchase of a new fire truck. As previously reported, full payment for the truck is being made upfront by Oscoda Township in order to save money. The truck will be built over the next 39-40 months. Motion by Treasurer Mary Jo Samotis, support from Trustee Gina Cinquino, passed unanimously.
The board also approved the addendum for police services. Supervisor Kevin Beliveau said that the township had spoken to Oscoda Police Chief Mark David who told them that Oscoda’s police force was one of the most efficient.
AuSable Township pays 22.6% of Oscoda Township’s police budget. For 2023 Oscoda is going to bill AuSable $453,937,16, a 14% increase over 2022. The amount is based on population, number of complaints and taxable value. Motion by Samotis, support from Trustee Alanda Barnes, passed unanimously.
AuSable Township officials said they had not asked Oscoda Township about the increase in cemetery services. After some discussion about why there had been such a significant increase from 2022 to 2023 the board approved the addendum for fire and cemetery. The fire contract for 2023 is $71,943, a 3% increase over 2022. The cemetery contract is $25,231.86, a 21% increase over 2022. Motion by Trustee Yvette Ramsdell, support from Samotis, passed unanimously.
Samotis expressed concern about the rising costs.
AuSable Township originally entered into a shared services agreement with Oscoda Township in 1983. Strayer said it is time to renegotiate the contract. According to the existing contract, AuSable Township has to provide Oscoda Township with one year’s notice to end the contract.