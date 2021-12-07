TAWAS CITY – Staff at the Northern Michigan Children’s’ Assessment Center gave a presentation on their Iosco activities for 2021 to the Iosco County Board of Commissioners during their regular meeting, held Dec. 1.
They also asked for the county to help fund the center with a payout of the county’s recently acquired funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARP).
Executive Director Rebecca Yuncker presented to commissioners about the center and what it does in Iosco County. Among other activities, the Roscommon-based center does forensic interviews with children in cases of criminal sexual conduct, as well as medical exams when instances of rape, and other sexual crimes have taken place.
Yuncker, who established a satellite office in Iosco County around five years ago, said the comforting atmosphere leads to better successes in interviewing potential young sexual crime victims, which leads to further prosecution later down the road. The center caters to local victims so they do not have to travel outside of the community as well.
She thanked commissioners for their allocation of $3,000 in 2021, but asked that more funding from the county’s ARP funding be awarded to the center to prop up operations in Iosco County, which has expanded services. She requested that $2,000 of ARP funding be given to the agency.
“When I first came to you and we talked about starting the center, what did it entail, how was it was going to help the community was one of the questions,” she said.
She said Commission Chairman Jay O’Farrell said he wanted to see children not have to be involved in the juvenile justice system, because of intervention beforehand. Yuncker said there was recently a situation where it was discovered that a young local boy was allegedly molesting a younger female cousin. She said that both children where interviewed by the assessment center
The 10-year old is interviewed,” she said. “He went and talked to our forensic interviewer, about how he was touching his cousin and how he was on a tablet and said he was watching pornography.”
She said that behavior led to the boy touching his cousin and the counseling was what he needed to stop the behavior before he became older, and would have been prosecuted.
“We are providing services and giving him the counseling he needs and giving the little girl the counseling she needs,” she said. “Without that intervention that kid would have continued that behavior, he would have become 14, and what would that kid have done, he’d be in the juvenile court system. Are we helping the community? Yes. Are we helping keep kids out of the juvenile court system? We are. We have been here for five years and we are making a tremendous difference.”
Yuncker said if they can continue to provide interventions to children and counseling, they can help children more and more. She said with the previous COVID lock-downs, it has been hard make contact with children, and a lot of abuse has gone unreported, because kids didn’t have anyone to report to when they were doing online learning and not at school.
Yuncker said one of the improvements to the center, is they are going to have a local therapist in the community twice a week to handle cases, and they have just finalized a contract with Ascension St. Joseph Health Systems in Tawas City to conduct exams.
“We have had 48 kids come through the center this year,” she said. “That’s’ about one a week for the forensic interviews. We’ve had 71 therapy sessions so they can prevent it. We have already had nine of these offenders plead guilty to offenses, and by having them plead guilty we are not going to have them out on the street abusing victims.”
She said with the county’s continued support they can continue to help victims of sexual abuse in the community, and create a community where abusing a child is not acceptable.
Yuncker was ask to provide a breakdown of what the funding, if paid out by the county, would be used for in the program, so it could be presented to the ARP Committee for possible recommendation to the full board.
O’Farrell said that funding the program from the American Rescue Plan funding was one of the first uses for the county’s money because he felt the program was so important for the community. But he cautioned that the ARP funding will not be around forever, and said eventually the county would have to pass an operating millage increase to support such programs.
Commissioner Robert Huebel said he was in support of the program and what it has done for the community.
“I could remember back when it started, and I was a little hesitant about whether we do this or not do this, but since it has started up it has been nothing but confidence for law enforcement,” he said. “If someone comes to us we have someone to send them to.”
Iosco County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Bacarella said the program is invaluable for his department in the county.
“I am here just to thank you for supporting the center, as a prosecutor, next to the police, the center probably the most important investigative tool that I have at my disposal,” Bacarella said. “As the presentation showed you they do forensic interviews. I can tell you having watched hundreds of those interviews, I am comfortable that I’d be able to use them in court.”
Bacarella said the interviews are perfect for trying criminal sexual conduct cases against child predators. He said it is valuable to him, and law enforcement and save the county money in the long run.
“I have used their experts, a forensic pediatrician, the forensic interviewer and their sexual abuse nursing exam nurse,” he said. “All those things would have cost us tens of thousands of dollars if I hired those people.”