OSCODA – In a touching tribute to our country’s heroic Military Working Dogs (MWDs) and their handlers, a statue will be erected at the Oscoda Veterans Memorial Park, where it will serve as a permanent symbol of gratitude for their service and sacrifice.
Those from the park are cordially inviting everyone to attend the War Dog Memorial Dedication Ceremony that will begin at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27, and for which an official unveiling of the new MWD and K9 Handler Memorial Statue will be conducted.
Free and open to the public, the ceremony will be held at the Pentagon Service Monument within Oscoda Veterans Memorial Park, which is located off of F-41 at 4000 N. Skeel Ave. The new statue will be situated in close proximity to the M113 Static Display Vehicle which is also at the site.
Attendees will be witness to the first time that the life-sized memorial statue is officially revealed to the public. Carved out of granite, the sculpture portrays a military handler and his K9 comrade.
The co-directors of the park in Oscoda – formally named the Veterans Memorial Park of Northeast Michigan – are Joe Brinn and Rose Mary Nentwig.
Elaborating on the design, Brinn notes that the statue depicts the handler sitting down and pouring water from his canteen into his helmet, while his dog sits next to him waiting to get a drink.
Aside from the unveiling, the ceremony will also feature several other shows of respect to our nation’s four-legged fighters and the human heroes who work with them in protecting this country.
According to Brinn, a display will be set up by those from the Michigan War Dog Memorial in South Lyon, who will have several of their MWDs and handlers present at the occasion this coming Sunday, as well. In what will undoubtedly be a moving moment, the K9s are to offer up a 21-second howling in memory of all MWDs who have passed on.
Although the ceremony itself won’t begin until 1 p.m., the Michigan War Dog Memorial’s booth display is expected to be set up at about 10:30 a.m. that day, near the Pentagon Service Monument. Along with showcasing their memorial park in South Lyon, they will have information, photos and an assortment of other items.
In addition to guest presenters, Nentwig will serve as the main speaker at the ceremony, where she will also recite a poem dedicated to a fallen MWD.
Brinn says that among those who will be present, are representatives from the U.S. Army, Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps.
He adds that the War Dog Memorial Dedication Ceremony will include an invocation, as well, by retired minister and current Forgotten Eagles Member Tom Harvey; a Native American Blessing, conducted by Nimkee Joe Ireland; a performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” plus a song dedicated to MWDs and their handlers, by Daniel Christopher; a Posting of the Colors and the playing of “Taps,” by the American Legion Color Guard; and appearances by several handlers and working K9s from Mission 22 Service Dogs in Linwood, who will also have a booth set up.
Brinn further points out that the structure which is to be unveiled, will be the only MWD and K9 Handler Memorial Statue in Northern Michigan.
Those attending the ceremony may bring lawn chairs if they’d like, and more information about the event is available by contacting Brinn at either 989-906-2155 or jbrinn@hotmail.com, or by calling Nentwig at 989-820-9747.
For additional details on the Veterans Memorial Park of Northeast Michigan, visit www.oscodaveteranspark.com. To stay informed of any subsequent announcements regarding the War Dog Memorial event, or other activities being planned, follow the Oscoda Veterans Memorial Park on Facebook.
As of press time, it was advised that donations/sponsors are still being accepted in support of the MWD and K9 Handler Memorial Statue project.
A granite plaque will be laser etched with the names of each individual/business which contributes $100 or more, and the donor plaque will be permanently displayed in the vicinity of the War Dog Memorial.
The options for supporters include a bronze level donation, $100; silver, $250; gold, $500; and platinum, $1,000. To learn more, contact Nentwig or Brinn.
As reported in last week’s edition of this publication, a memorial ceremony honoring the 13 soldiers who were killed during the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Kabul, Afghanistan will also take place at the Oscoda Veterans Memorial Park this Wednesday, Aug. 23. (See separate story for additional details).