OSCODA – Oscoda resident Kelly Brown took the podium at the March 13 regular meeting of the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees to ask for equal treatment for board members.
Brown pointed out what she described as “disparity” in the way Treasurer Jaimie McGuire was treated by fellow board members versus how Clerk Josh Sutton was treated.
Brown asked the trustees what happened to the Kratos money. After the Feb. 27 Oscoda Township Board meeting questions remained about whether or not Oscoda Township was reimbursed for utility bill payments that were made to Kratos. As previously reported, the township board was informed that the township had been reimbursed $40,974 that had been paid to Kratos. In fact, the audience members had applauded when the announcement was made at the Aug. 22, 2022 board meeting.
Treasurer Jaimie McGuire brought the issue back to the attention of the board at the Feb. 27, 2023 meeting. According to McGuire the $40,974 received from DTE was a summer tax payment and had nothing to do with the Kratos payments. The issue was not on the March 13 board meeting agenda and was not addressed by the trustees.
Brown asked McGuire if any board members had contacted her since the last board meeting to ask about the Kratos issue or other financial issues she had brought up. McGuire responded that no one had reached out to her.
“We keep coming back to this treasurer, and I’ve watched some previous board meetings, and she keeps getting hammered like she is doing something wrong. The ambush two weeks ago and that has happened before by the clerk. And now we have questions about payables being overpaid and we have checks coming back but how do we know that people are paying us back?” Brown asked.
“I think we need to do a forensic, fraud audit, whatever you want to call it, on all the payables back to whenever they were taken over this term, with Josh, with the clerk.” Brown commented.
Brown added that she is seeing a level of disparate treatment towards the female members of the board. “I hate to think that’s truly where this is going to go but with Ann’s resignation today, I mean it’s got to get recognized that you have to work together and treat each other equally. This is becoming very obvious when these things keep coming up and one person on the board gets questioned over and over.” Brown added.
Brown went on to say that the contract suggestions made by female members of the board, were overridden by the other members of the board when they made perfect sense.
“If you’re coming hard at the treasurer saying you want something done, why aren’t you coming hard at the accounts payable clerk? Why isn’t he asked to get a forensic audit going back four years?” Brown asked. She alleged that the clerk was not able to reconcile the accounts.
“Wouldn’t you guys be totally concerned that bills are being overpaid and that money is just floating out there?” Brown asked incredulously.
“There has to be some equality on the board going forward,” Brown concluded.