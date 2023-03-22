Kelly Brown

WANTS EQUALITY – Kelly Brown asked that Oscoda Township Board members treat Treasurer Jaimie McGuire and Clerk Josh Sutton equitably.

 Photo by Manuela Kress

OSCODA – Oscoda resident Kelly Brown took the podium at the March 13 regular meeting of the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees to ask for equal treatment for board members.

Brown pointed out what she described as “disparity” in the way Treasurer Jaimie McGuire was treated by fellow board members versus how Clerk Josh Sutton was treated.

Tags