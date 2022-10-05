In the Auditorium

IN THE AUDITORIUM — Elizabeth Riggs, Senior Consultant at Public Sector Consultants provides a presentation for Consumers and fields questions from the community.

 Photo by Ryan Herzog

OSCODA — Consumers Energy is reviewing their 13 hydroelectric facilities throughout the state of Michigan, as licenses for their dams expire within the next 12 to 22 years.

To continue operating the hydroelectric facilities at their dams, they need to file a notice of intent to apply for a new license at least five years before the existing license expires with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).

