OSCODA — Consumers Energy is reviewing their 13 hydroelectric facilities throughout the state of Michigan, as licenses for their dams expire within the next 12 to 22 years.
To continue operating the hydroelectric facilities at their dams, they need to file a notice of intent to apply for a new license at least five years before the existing license expires with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).
As part of the relicensing process, Consumers is sending representatives to get input from the communities surrounding the dams to see how they feel about different scenarios.
This past Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 27-28, Consumers employees met with local residents in the Oscoda High School auditorium to ask for input. They discussed Foote and Cooke site dams. Both dams operating licenses are set to expire in 2034.
Nothing is set in stone yet, and Consumers has not said they have any particular intention with the dams, but the fleet of all 13 dams operates at a combined annual cost of $177.6 million dollars while only generating $12.9 million.
Foot dam in particular has a projected cost of around $10.31 million in the next 5 years, while only earning about $897,400 per year.
Alongside those costs, hydroelectric power only covers about 1% of the energy requirements of the state. Most of the energy residents of Iosco County enjoy doesn’t come from the dam, said Senior Consultant at Public Sector Consultants, Elizabeth Riggs. It’s supplemented by coal and natural gas. The dams were put in at a time when energy grids weren’t as interconnected and the dams could power homes of the relatively small population surrounding them.
Obviously, this means Consumers is operating at a loss maintaining these dams, and that’s going to be a factor in their decision making process, but Consumers Community Affairs Manager, Rich Castle said money isn’t the only thing they look at when assessing a dam’s value.
“We want to know what Foote means to the community. What does it mean to Iosco County?” he asked the public forum in attendance.
Residents definitely had a lot to say.
“I’ve been coming up here for 47 years. This piece of water has been part of my life for 47 years. I have fished and boated on it and I plan to until the day I die,” said one resident in the back.
“Has it occurred to you if this would ever be a possibility?” asked Riggs.
The audience replied with a resounding “No!”
Given the long licensing periods and big impact the water has on residents, the general consensus in the room was of not wanting Consumers to give up ownership of the dam if they could help it.
Renewing the licensing and retaining ownership is just one option available to Consumers and the community.
Another option is to give up ownership to another entity that would oversee maintenance of the dam and pay for capital improvements/run the hydroelectricity.
If someone else was to take over, they would still have to have FERC and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) sign off on the final agreement.
Another option is to drain the ponds and restore the river back to its natural condition before dam construction. The process would involve a “slow drawdown,” allowing the surrounding environment to slowly adjust to the receding waterline over many years. Consumers would work with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) in this case.
One final option would be to replace the dam with a structure that could last longer with lower maintenance, retaining the reservoir but losing the hydroelectric capacity.
Arnie Leriche of the Wurtsmith Restoration Advisory Board brought up concerns of water flow. If the dam changes the flow downstream in any way, that may kick up sediment at Clarks’s Marsh and other areas contaminated with PFAS. If that is the case, they might be in violation of standards set by the Federal Government for downriver flow.
For those who missed the meeting and want to voice their concerns to Consumers, they can still attend the future ones set to take place in Iosco County. They will be held from now until Wednesday, Oct. 12, where they will hold a final meeting about the five channels dam at Eagle Point Plaza at 5:30 p.m.
For more information, visit consumersenergy.com.
