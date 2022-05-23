EAST TAWAS – In a show of respect and remembrance for military veterans who gave their lives during combat, multiple communities in Iosco County are hosting Memorial Day recognition events.
There will be services to pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice, as well as other activities – such as patriotic parades – to bring people together in celebration of the freedoms they have been gifted.
Many of the events will take place on Memorial Day itself, this coming Monday, May 30, but gatherings are also planned for the days leading up to this. A schedule is outlined below, broken out by municipality:
Oscoda
Oscoda American Legion Post 274 members will begin their Memorial Day tributes on Friday, May 27, and the public is welcome to participate. They will be placing American Flags on the graves of deceased military personnel in Pinecrest Cemetery, located on Adams Road, starting at 9 a.m. The flags will then remain in place through Veterans Day.
Legion representatives will continue their display of appreciation on Monday, with a Memorial Day service at 11 a.m. All are invited to attend the program, which will be hosted in the Legion building at 849 S. State St.
Also conducting a Memorial Day service at 11 a.m. on May 30, will be those from Oscoda Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 3735, whose building is located at 240 Chrysler Rd.
Commander James Miller notes that the service will include such traditions as the Posting of Colors, speeches to commemorate the occasion and the playing of “Taps.” The event, as well as the lunch which will be served after, are open to the public.
Whether attending the American Legion or VFW ceremony, those in the area will want to make sure that their next stop is at the Veterans Memorial Park of Northeast Michigan – commonly known as Oscoda Veterans Memorial Park – located at 4800 Skeel Ave.
Co-directors Rose Mary Nentwig and Joe Brinn say that the public is welcome to help raise the new State Flags at the site’s Circle of Flags, which is situated next to the Visitors Center. The ceremony will commence promptly at 1 p.m., but those who want to help hoist the flags are asked to arrive no later than 12:45 p.m.
The ceremony will also feature patriotic songs performed by Dan and Danny Althouse; an aircraft flyover, weather permitting; and mounted horses, which will bring in the American, Michigan State and Prisoners of War flags.
Brinn adds that the Visitors Center will be open to the public, along with the Mini Museum of Military Memorabilia Displays. Also available to view, will be the Military Vehicle Static Displays and a Deuce-and-a-half truck.
For more details on the event, or the park in general, contact Nentwig at 820-9747 or Brinn at 906-2155.
Whittemore
In addition to hosting events in their own community in the coming days, as listed in the next section, members of the Hale Area Veterans Honor Guard will also be involved in some of the Memorial Day activities that will take place in Whittemore this year.
According to Pauline Ferns, Whittemore once again has an exciting Memorial Weekend planned, starting with breakfast served by the Whittemore Area Chamber of Commerce on both Saturday and Sunday, May 28 and 29. It will go on from 7-10 a.m. both days, and the chamber is located at 405 E. Sherman St.
A parade has also been planned, beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday. It will start out from Whittemore Speedway, 200 W. State St. (M-65), and conclude at the chamber property. Here – following their involvement in the procession, as well – the Hale Area Veterans Honor Guard will then conduct their 2022 Memorial Day service.
Ferns says that the chamber of commerce is also where the parade awards will be presented, and where members of the Burleigh-Reno-Whittemore Fire Department will be hosting their popular annual cookout.
Additionally, the Whittemore Area Chamber of Commerce will again be host to the Michigan High School Rodeo Association’s Junior High State Finals, slated to begin at 1 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. Ferns notes that it will consist of team roping, break away roping, tie down calf roping, pole bending, barrel racing, bull riding, steer riding, saddle bronc, bareback riding, goat tying, chute dogging, steer wrestling, a rifle competition and a Princess and Queen competition.
Ferns also points out that starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, races will go on at Whittemore Speedway in what will be the 2022 season opener. For price information and other details, visit whittemorespeedway.org.
Hale
Members of the Hale Eagle Riders, who raise money to help local charities and the community, will host their Memorial Weekend Turkey Dinner from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday. It will be held at the Hale Eagles Aerie No. 4217 building, located north of downtown Hale, at 5971 M-65. The cost is $11 for adults and $6 for children age 10 and younger, with proceeds benefitting The Salvation Army.
In addition to this charity, representatives say that the Hale Eagle Riders created a School Assistance Fund which will help K-12 students with school supplies, as well as provide essentials for students who may be in dire need.
On Monday, May 30, the Hale Area Veterans Honor Guard will continue their Memorial Day acknowledgements. The group consists of those from VFW Post 7435 and its auxiliary, American Legion Post 422 and its auxiliary and Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 882 and associates.
Along with the other participants, they are set to join the parade that will kick off at 10 a.m. from Bernard Building Center, at 395 S. Washington St. (M-65). It will end at the Veterans Memorial in front of the Plainfield Township Resource Center, also on M-65.
Representative Terry Frank says that the Hale Veterans group will conduct a brief ceremony at the site, after which all are welcome to follow them to Esmond Evergreen Cemetery, on East Esmond Road. A formal service will be held, including a Roll Call of the names of all the departed veterans who have been laid to rest at the cemetery.
The start time for the service depends on when the parade and Veterans Memorial ceremony conclude, but Frank says that it generally begins at about 11 a.m.
From here, the VFW will open its doors to the public for a luncheon. The Post is located at 203 E. Ainsley St. and the meal is free, but donations are welcome and appreciated to help offset the cost.
Following this, anyone who is interested in paying their respects may join the veterans as they go on to perform similar services/Roll Calls as that for Esmond Evergreen Cemetery, at several other sites.
Frank advised that the members will split into two groups, one of which will stop at Oak Grove Cemetery in South Branch, as well as Logan Township Cemetery.
The other group will start out at Pioneer Cemetery on Old State Road in Grant Township. Again, the times may vary based on when the other activities conclude, but the veterans typically arrive here at about 1 p.m.
They will then move to Reno Township Cemetery, on Towerline Road in Whittemore, where the service is expected to begin at approximately 1:45 p.m. They will arrive next at Saint James Cemetery, just south of Whittemore, at roughly 2 p.m. The final ceremony, starting at about 3 p.m., will go on at Burleigh Cemetery, located at 2736 Wilson Creek Rd.
On a side note, American Legion Auxiliary Post 422 Chaplain Marlene Polishak shared that the Memorial Day preparations in Hale also entailed the veteran clubs placing new American Flags on the grave sites at Esmond Evergreen Cemetery, on May 21.
Tawas City and East Tawas
The 29th Annual Memorial Day Weekend Arts & Crafts Show, sponsored by the Tawas Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC), will signal the start of the events across Tawas City and East Tawas.
The show will be open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. this Saturday, May 28, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 29. It will again be hosted in Tawas City Shoreline Park, at 429 W. Lake St. (US-23).
“We are really excited for the show this year,” says TACC Executive Director Samantha Duvall. “We are seeing a high number of vendor applications; it’ll be one of the largest shows we’ve ever had.”
She stated that more than 150 different crafters, artists and vendors are to be featured at the 2022 event. They will be offering a diverse collection of leather goods, yard art, furniture, home décor, clothes, doll accessories, lotions, paintings, photography, jewelry and rugs, along with such food items as salsa, fudge, spices, nuts and kettle corn.
For more information, visit the TACC website at www.tawas.com, or contact the office at 362-8643.
The events on May 30 will begin with the annual Memorial Day Celebration in Memory Gardens Cemetery, located at 427 Meadowview Dr. in Tawas City. It is scheduled to start at 9 a.m., and will be led by Tawas City VFW Post 5678 and Tawas Area Veterans Honor Guard members.
VFW Junior Vice Commander Dennis Frank says that there is a segment in the celebration, known as The Roll Call, wherein the names of every known military veteran buried in the cemetery are read.
“However, for a number of years our veterans’ organizations have indicated that we are not fully honoring and memorializing the veterans who sacrificed their lives while serving in combat by reading every deceased veteran’s name buried in the cemetery,” he stated. “Memorial Day exists so we can be solemnly grateful for all those who sacrificed their lives to defend our way of life.”
Frank said that Memorial Day, or as it was formerly known, “Decoration Day,” has been in existence since the end of America’s Civil War where the graves of those men were adorned with flowers to remember their lives lost in combat, and we should continue that tradition.
To that end, he says that the Roll Call this Memorial Day will be a reading of the names of the 60 Iosco County Veterans known to have died during combat in all wars, and who are listed on the War Dead Memorial granite at Veterans Park in Tawas City.
“We hope that those who come to our Memory Gardens Cemetery on Memorial Day to hear the names of their deceased veterans will understand that Memorial Day is for the combat deceased veteran and Veterans Day is for all honorably discharged veterans,” Frank expressed.
Quoting VFW Commander-In-Chief Matthew M. ‘Fritz’ Mihelcic, he added, “One thing will always be true: Those who die in uniform while defending our nation are immortalized forever. Their names will live on long after the rest of us have been forgotten. They are the heroes and we are forever grateful. Help the world remember their names.”
According to Tawas Area Veterans Honor Guard Commander Tom King, the remaining events in the community on May 30 will follow a similar schedule as that of the traditions in past years.
The Memorial Day parade through downtown East Tawas will begin at 11 a.m., from the Post Office on the corner of Newman and Lincoln streets.
It will conclude on the dock in East Tawas State Harbor, where King says that a ceremony will take place to honor veterans lost at sea. Along with the Tawas Area High School Band performing such numbers as “The Star-Spangled Banner,” it will include a wreath laying, the Honor Guard Firing Squad and the playing of “Taps.”
King says that several members of the U.S. Coast Guard who are also participating in the parade, will attend the service at the dock, as well.
He shared that the veteran groups will then make their way to the American Legion Cemetery, on Lincoln Street in East Tawas, where they will conduct another service in honor of Memorial Day.
King advised that the start time is dependent on when the event at East Tawas State Harbor wraps up, but the service at the cemetery typically begins around noon.