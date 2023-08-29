OSCODA – A ceremonial remembrance was held Sunday at the Oscoda Veterans Memorial Park to honor the 13 fallen soldiers in during the August 2021 U.S. withdrawal from Kabul, Afghanistan.
During the ceremony a display of 13 chrysanthemum plants were placed along the Pentagon Service Monument. As the plants were placed, each fallen soldier’s name, rank, and age were announced. Each plant held a photo of one of the 13 soldiers who gave their lives during the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Kabul, Afghanistan in August of 2021.
The 13 soldiers remembered are Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez, Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, Navy Hospital Corpsman Maxton W. Soviak, Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan W. Page.
Rosemary Nentwig read, “At the rising of the sun and it’s going down we remember them, at the blowing of the wind and the chill in winter we remember them, with the opening of the buds and the newness of the spring we remember them, at the blueness of the skies and the warmth of summer, we remember them, at the rustling of the leaves and the beauty of autumn we remember them, at the beginning of the year and the winters end we remember them, as long as we live they too will live for they are now a part of us as we remember them.”
Nentwig noted that later this year there will be a memorial wall honoring the Iraq, Desert Storm and Afghanistan fallen soldiers. Taps was played in the closing of the ceremony as those who attended paid their respects to the lives lost.