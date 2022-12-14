Oscoda Press Special Writer
OSCODA — It started at Christmas three years ago, with the debut of two, six-foot-tall brightly colored ceramic nutcrackers flanking the outside Main Street doors of Oscoda’s Edelweiss Tavern.
Try out OscodaPress.com for only 99¢ per month for the first 3 months, $5.80 a month after.
✓ Unlimited website access 24/7
✓ Unlimited e-Edition access 24/7
✓ The best local, regional and national news in sports, politics, business and more!
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-Edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
✓ Convenient home delivery
✓ Unlimited website access 24/7
✓ Unlimited e-Edition access 24/7
✓ The best local, regional and national news in sports, politics, business and more!
Get the Oscoda Press delivered straight to your door and receive unlimited access to our website and e-Edition when you purchase a Print + Digital Subscription.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|In County 3 Months Full Access
|$27.50
|for 90 days
|in County 6 Months Full Access
|$50.00
|for 180 days
|In County 1 Year Full Access
|$81.30
|for 365 days
|Out of Area 3 Months Full Access
|$30.90
|for 90 days
|Out of Area 6 Months Full Access
|$56.60
|for 180 days
|Out of Area 1 Year Full Access
|$91.30
|for 365 days
✓ Unlimited website access 24/7
✓ Unlimited e-Edition access 24/7
✓ The best local, regional and national news in sports, politics, business and more!
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month Digital Only Access
|$5.80
|for 30 days
|3 Month Digital Only Access
|$17.00
|for 90 days
|6 Month Digital Only Access
|$33.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year Digital Only Access
|$60.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Windy with snow showers early on transitioning to rain overnight. Low 32F. Winds E at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Windy with snow showers early on transitioning to rain overnight. Low 32F. Winds E at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: December 14, 2022 @ 3:40 pm
Oscoda Press Special Writer
OSCODA — It started at Christmas three years ago, with the debut of two, six-foot-tall brightly colored ceramic nutcrackers flanking the outside Main Street doors of Oscoda’s Edelweiss Tavern.
The next year to flesh out and expand the look, the soldier pair were joined by two more – all now standing guard at each outside pillar. Afterall, what says German Christmas celebration better than the iconic nutcracker, with its lanky legs, straight linear body and big wide eyes?
And that, says owners Tony and “Kat” Bol, was the beginning of what would grow today to well over 100 nutcrackers – all gifted by patrons.
The couple did not have a Christmas decoration plan when they bought the Edelweiss in September 2019. They didn’t have a Covid plan either. But persevered through both, establishing a faithful clientele and working to market and elevate the 83-year-old business, with the one-time short-lived name change to “The Downrigger.”
The nutcrackers, in many shapes and sizes, all with a different personalities and outfits, are found inside the bar on ledges, flanking inside doors, on shelves, behind the bar and under a Christmas tree, “Anywhere there is a ledge or a place to put them,” said Kat.
Her favorite is a lumberjack nutcracker, complete with an ax, pine tree, black and white flannel checked shirt and gray “sheep’s wool” hat.
It just makes sense.
“I think because we have the Lumberjack Bloody Mary,” Kat said, “A 22-oz Bloody Mary with shrimp and sliders.”
But there are others, so many others, with glitter and color and capes and hats, staffs, gold, crowns and so much more, each with their own personality and ensemble.
Tony sees a conspiracy.
“I think people think, ‘I can get rid of my nutcrackers. Want some more?’ I think they are looking for a good home,” he laughs.
Patrons come in, have fun making a formal presentation — and that nutcracker is welcomed into the fold.
“They do come in looking for their nutcracker,” Kat said, adding to keep it a challenge, “I change it up every year.”
The Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press Winter Sports Guide
The Iosco County New-Herald and Oscoda Press 2022 Holiday Gift Guide
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.