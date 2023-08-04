OSCODA – Oscoda Township leaders held a second public participation meeting on July 26.
The meeting was scheduled for 9 a.m. to accommodate local business owners. There was some confusion about the start time given that an advertisement placed in the Oscoda Press listed the time as 10 a.m.
Superintendent Tammy Kline welcomed participants and set the ground rules for the meeting. She added that there were no bad questions or stupid ideas.
“Unity is what we are after, “ Kline told attendees, adding that she wanted the meetings to be “useful and educational.”
Business owners, elected officials and interested residents attended the meeting. Township representatives, and those who serve on commissions and committees that attended include Planning and Zoning Director Nichole Vallette, Assistant to the Superintendent Tara Lyons, Supervisor Bill Palmer, Trustee Robert Tasior, Planning Commission Chair Jeff Linderman, Planning Commission Member Jackie MacKenzie and Chair of the Art and Placemaking subcommittee Lain MacKenzie.
Several local business owners attended including owners of resorts, shops and home-based businesses. George Samra, the new director of the Oscoda/AuSable Chamber of Commerce attended as did Jessica Bravata, owner of Events by Bravata, who has been organizing a wide array of events for the community.
Although the meeting was to gather public input, it was dominated by Trustee Robert Tasior. Attendees ended up raising their hands so they could be called on by Tasior to answer questions that were posed.
Tasior asked attendees what they would like to see in Oscoda in five years. Local business owner Tom Maxwell said he would like to see grants and other funding be used to entice business owners to make improvements to their buildings. Maxwell noted that the township had eliminated the Downtown Development Authority.
Tasior responded that the township offered façade improvement grants but only six business owners applied. Kelly Brown brought up the Pack House that had received a façade improvement grant in the past but now has been closed for several years. Brown asked that a clause be included in the façade improvement grant awards that funds will be returned if the business does not remain open.
The issue of vacant and blighted buildings in the downtown was discussed. This led to discussion about whether or not business owners should be fined if they do not make improvements to their vacant buildings and are not willing to rent or sell their vacant buildings. Maxwell said that we live in a free market society.
“So you think all the buildings should be empty?” Kusibab asked. Maxwell responded that every town has empty buildings. Kusibab added that a number of the buildings downtown have been empty for decades.
Debra Rauch asked if there is any communication with business owners and questioned if they are holding on to buildings in hopes that Spaceport will come and they will have a financial windfall.
Dave Carmona talked about what Bay City did to address the vacant buildings in its downtown.
Shannon Bondie, who owns a real estate company with her husband, asked that some amenities be offered on Furtaw Field. She also asked for a public restroom downtown. The township’s restroom can be used by the public but is only open during business hours Mondays to Fridays.
Lain Mackenzie, who co-owns To the Moon and Back and the Anchorage Retreat Center, said that all of the recent events have really brought the community together. She added that after four years of living in the area and running businesses, this is the first summer when she really feels like she is part of the community.
Dave Carmona, who moved to the area in November, said it is challenging to find information about what is going on. He asked for a central location or a point person who is responsible for gathering information. Nancy Roy asked if a township employee should be assigned this role. Kline said that Lyons is responsible for putting information on the digital sign in front of township hall.
Kelly Brown, who started the Friends of Oscoda and AuSable Facebook page, has been working with Bravata and others to post information about upcoming events on a weekly basis with additions from the community of what not to miss.
Samra said that he is attempting to put more information in the Chamber’s weekly eblast and on the Chamber website.
Maxwell suggested that the township hire Bravata as an event coordinator using the funds saved from hiring an employee, rather than a contractor, to fill the Economic Improvement director position.
The role of the Chamber was discussed. Bondie, who recently resigned from the Tawas Area Chamber of Commerce, said the role of the Chamber is to support its members who are local business owners.
Participants asked why the township doesn’t capitalize more on Paul Bunyan noting that in the 1970s the Paul Bunyan Festival was a two-week event.
There was discussion about placing murals on buildings. MacKenzie said that the Art and Placemaking subcommittee of the Economic Improvement Committee saw murals as a way to have a major impact but there were business owners who didn’t want the murals on their buildings and the township didn’t want to invest in buildings that were blighted and might eventually be torn down.
Brown reminded attendees that in the survey that was conducted last fall, residents identified wanting murals and sculptures to be placed around town. Kline said Oscoda Beach Park would be a great place to have 3D art similar to what is in Alpena.
Tom Wdowik gave an update on the Oscoda Area Visitors and Convention Bureau. He said that the board’s efforts were working with more people visiting the area. Wdowik said the Oscoda.com website was being redone. He agreed with hiring an event coordinator.
Cathy Wusterbarth asked what Need Our Water could do. The group agreed that the efforts to isolate and clean up the contamination on the base was a good thing.
Nancy Roy said she would like to see businesses go into the vacant buildings. Belinda Kusibab said that buildings need to be ready to be rented. Brown added that business owners have not brought buildings up to code. Brown asked that the county be included in these meetings since the county is responsible for building inspections.
Deb Rauch asked if there is a list of vacant buildings. Vallette said she has a list that was passed on from the former EIC director but it is somewhat outdated because some buildings have been filled.
Kline said that some building owners do not care, don’t want to do anything and have huge prices even for rent. Kusibab suggested that building owners be fined if they don’t make improvements to their buildings. Tasior said that the township has a vacant building registry. He added that there are rules that apply about the condition that vacant buildings should be kept in.
Tasior said he would like to see all vacant buildings with clean windows and a fresh coat of paint. He wants to see viable tenants in the buildings. The township is working on developing a vacant building registry with an accompanying fee schedule. According to Vallette, the first year’s registration fee is $75 and the amount doubles every year thereafter.
Dave Carmona asked if the new Economic Improvement director could track the vacant buildings and work with business owners. Carmona also asked about imminent domain.
Officer Rob Clink, who is the new Community Resource officer for the township, said he was working on updating a contact list for businesses so that if there is an emergency the police know who to contact. Kline said that the township has been down two police officers.
Tom Maxwell said the conversation about vacant buildings has been going on for years. Maxwell said the township was going down a dangerous road by talking about fines. He added that the township is opening itself to lawsuits. Maxwell said a full-time code compliance officer is needed who enforces the ordinance in a fair manner throughout the township, not singling out businesses.
Tasior then asked about what could make an immediate impact on the community. Community Cleanup days were suggested where trash is picked up, windows are cleaned, lawns are mowed, weeds pulled and buildings get a fresh coat of paint. A number of attendees expressed the need for trash cans in the downtown area noting there are no trash cans along State Street and that the trash cans on Dwight Street are closed during the winter months.
Palmer said that he attended the meeting to listen. He said that the township needs to create a Parks and Recreation Committee. Although there is a Parks and Recreation director, Al Apsitis, his primary responsibility is Old Orchard Park.
Palmer also said there are 1,000 people at Old Orchard Park on any given day in the summer who need to know about what events are taking place. Palmer noted that Phase 3 of the bike plan is being finished and will provide non-motorized access from Old Orchard Park to downtown.
Maxwell asked what’s next as the meeting wrapped up at 11 a.m. Kline said she will send out information about the next meeting. Monthly public participation meetings are planned.
As reported in a separate article in this publication today, Oscoda Township has a new police officer starting on Aug. 15. All of the police officers are responsible for code compliance.
In a follow-up interview Bravata said she would be interested in working for the township, adding that she was already working across multiple organizations to plan the wide variety of events.
During the meeting Bravata made a point of acknowledging the work of the Downtown Beautification Committee, the Lions Club, the Rotary Club and other organizations that are working for the betterment of the community.