SEASONED BIRDER – Kathy Moran, Ortonville, has attended as many of the 13 Tawas Point Birding Festivals as she could. 

 File photo by Jenny Haglund

EAST TAWAS – AuSable Valley Audubon (AVA) is set to host its annual spring birding event, Tawas Point Migration Days, which will go on this Friday and Saturday, May 12-13.

From 8 a.m. to dusk on each day, birding and photography volunteers will be available to assist guests during the free activity, which is open to the public and will be held at Tawas Point State Park in East Tawas.

