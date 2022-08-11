PFAS TESTIMONIES

PFAS TESTIMONIES – Senator Gary Peters (D-MI), chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, recently convened a field hearing in East Lansing regarding PFAS contamination in the state. The panelists seen above were among those to testify at the event and, pictured from left, they are: Tribal Environmental Response Program Specialist Breanna Knudsen, of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan; Director of the Center for PFAS Research at Michigan State University, Cheryl Murphy, Ph.D.; Peters; Executive Director of the of the Michigan PFAS Action Response Team Abigail Hendershott; Co-Founder of Need Our Water and Oscoda Citizens for Clean Water Cathy Wusterbarth, who is also a community leader with the Great Lakes PFAS Action Network; and Lt. Col. Craig Minor, U.S. Air Force (Ret.), former resident of the Wurtsmith Air Force Base.

 Courtesy photo

EAST LANSING – U.S. Senator Gary Peters (D-MI) convened a field hearing in East Lansing last week. The purpose was to examine federal efforts and coordination with state and local governments to clean up and prevent contamination from per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), as well as the impact that exposure to these toxic chemicals has had on service members, first responders, families and other Michiganders.

At the request of Peters – who is chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee – senior federal officials from the Department of Defense (DoD), Health and Human Services and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) arrived to testify about how federal agencies are working to address PFAS contamination across Michigan, including at military sites.

