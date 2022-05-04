OSCODA — “We’re number 62,” EIC Director Todd Dickerson proudly told the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees at their regular meeting on April 25.
Dickerson was referring to the township being designated as an RRC (Redevelopment Ready Community) by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC). The township made becoming RRC certified a goal in 2018.
After making the announcement, Dickerson received a round of applause from the trustees and those in attendance at the meeting. According to Trustee Steve Wusterbarth, when the township originally considered becoming an RRC, the process seemed “insurmountable”.
Supervisor Ann Richards said that the COVID lockdown period had made the process more challenging. As previously reported, the township recently held a board of boards meeting, one of the RRC requirements. The first meeting was held in 2021 over Zoom.
According to the MEDC RRC website, the Northeast Region of the state, that spans from Iosco County up the eastern shore to Cheboygan County and down the middle of the state to Roscommon County, currently boasts four RRC certified communities; Alpena, Grayling, Rogers City and Roscommon. Oscoda township is currently listed as one of 238 communities that are “RRC engaged”. According to the website it is updated on a monthly basis and was most recently updated at the end of March.
Dickerson reported that a press release will be issued by MEDC and there will be an event in July with “lots of people from the state.”
After the celebration, Oscoda Township will move into the maintenance phase of the certification process that includes ongoing implementation of best practices, annual updates and reporting.
During board comment, Richards referred to the designation as “huge” and said that it will make it possible for the township to apply for additional funding as well as providing “a great toolkit for people who want to do development.”
Trustee Jeremy Spencer asked Dickerson “how many communities are there in Michigan?” Clerk Josh Sutton responded “533”.
According to the MEDC website, Redevelopment Ready Communities “attract and retain businesses, offer superior customer service and have a streamlined development approval process making pertinent information available around-the-clock for anyone to view.”
Dickerson had been working with Pablo Majano, the Northeast Michigan representative with the MEDC to complete the RRC process.