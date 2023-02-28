AusableCouncil-CMYK.jpg

AuSable Township Board members discuss new business items. 

 Photo by Casey Young

AUSABLE Twp. – During the AuSable Township board’s meeting on Feb. 21, there were two items of new business on the agenda that were resolved.

The first of which, was the action on a new ordinance governing blight in the community. Ordinance No. 133 is an updated version of Ordinance No. 99, which has been in place and is a change that was suggested by the township attorney and introduced at the board’s meeting on Jan. 17.

