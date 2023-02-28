AUSABLE Twp. – During the AuSable Township board’s meeting on Feb. 21, there were two items of new business on the agenda that were resolved.
The first of which, was the action on a new ordinance governing blight in the community. Ordinance No. 133 is an updated version of Ordinance No. 99, which has been in place and is a change that was suggested by the township attorney and introduced at the board’s meeting on Jan. 17.
The goal of Ordinance 133 is listed in the document as “to prevent, reduce, or eliminate blight, blighting factors, and causes of blight within the Charter Township of AuSable, Iosco County, Michigan.” The updated ordinance describes blight and its causes, while also listing the penalties for violating its terms. After reviewing Ordinance 133, board member Mary Jo Samotis made a motion to adopt the ordinance and Gina Cinquino seconded the motion, signaling its approval. The full notice of the updated ordinance can be found in the Legal section of this publication.
The board also took action on a pay application for $2,696.26 from Fleis & Vandenbrink for wastewater services rendered. Board member Yvette Ramsdell moved to approve the payment and it was seconded by Cinquino.