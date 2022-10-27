OSCODA – There are four candidates vying for three six-year seats on the Oscoda Area Schools Board of Education in the upcoming Nov. 8 general election.

Those candidates include incumbents William Gaines and Tony Ommani. There are two newcomers who are vying for the seats including Sharon M. Savage and Kathy Kent. All are Oscoda residents. All those who are on the ballot responded to our request to answer questions as part of our preelection coverage.

