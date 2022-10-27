OSCODA – There are four candidates vying for three six-year seats on the Oscoda Area Schools Board of Education in the upcoming Nov. 8 general election.
Those candidates include incumbents William Gaines and Tony Ommani. There are two newcomers who are vying for the seats including Sharon M. Savage and Kathy Kent. All are Oscoda residents. All those who are on the ballot responded to our request to answer questions as part of our preelection coverage.
Candidates
William Gaines, 81, of Oscoda is a 16-year resident of Oscoda and is running for a seat on the Oscoda Area Schools Board of Education as an incumbent who has served on the board since January of 2017. He is married with one child, and is retired from the U.S. Air Force, where he retired after 20 years as a major. He is also retired from the Boeing Company.
“I’ve volunteered at Oscoda Area Schools from 2006 when my grandson enrolled until the present, served as a mentor, assisted teachers in the classroom, assisted with technology maintenance, worked with the PTA for several years, volunteered with the soccer team and the Robotics team and serving on the District School Improvement Team. I’m a member of the Oscoda Lions, serving as a club officer and actively participating in fund raising and service projects. I’ve served as a community member on the current version of the former Wurtsmith Restoration Advisory Board since its inception. I’m a member of the Oscoda Area United Way Board, currently serving as Vice President. I chair the Technology Committee and serve on the Advisory Council at the church I attend. I’ve volunteered with the Loaves and Fishes Café free lunch program since its beginning and am President of its Board of Directors.
Gaines is not endorsed by any political action committee.
Kathy Kent, 67, of Oscoda is a 29-year resident of Oscoda Township and is running for a seat for the board of education. She has been married to Jim Kent for 45 years. They have one adult daughter adopted from their 10 years as the only licensed long term foster care home for teens in Roscommon County. They also have five grandchildren.
She is retired after 33 years of Public Health Administration at Central Michigan District Health Department (six counties) and is the coordinator for Maternal Child Health programs, Hearing/Vision screening in the schools and supervision of numerous other public health programs and personnel.
Ken is a graduate of Redford Union High School’s class 1973; she also holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Madonna University 1977.
Kent is also a member of Oscoda Rotary Club of six years and secretary of the organization for five years. She is also a member of Van Etten Lake Association, member of Oscoda Au Sable Historical Society, supports (with time and finances) of OAS Interact and Earlyact clubs, and the OAS swim teams. She has endorsements by political action committee.
Tony Ommani, 52, is the incumbent school board member He is married to Frances Ommani and together they have five children, all who were educated in Oscoda Area Schools. Two of their children still reside in this area along with two grandchildren. Ommani said much of his family still lives in the area.
Ommani is currently employed at Tawas Plating Company & Tawas Powder Coating and has been for the last five years, working as the human resources and safety director. He is a 1988 graduate of Oscoda Area High School and has attended both Alpena Community College and Davenport University and is a U.S. Army veteran having served from 1988-92 and was deployed from Ft. Hood, Texas for nine months for Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm.
“I have served on the Oscoda Area School’s Board of Education for the last 12 years and have been chosen to lead them as president for the last 10 of those years. I am also active with Michigan Association of School Boards (MASB) and have spent the last 12 years educating myself on how to be a better and more effective board member. Having attained level 5, Master Diamond Board Member certification from MASB. I am currently pursuing the next level of certification.”
Ommani has also served on the state association’s Government Relations Committee for one three-year term that ended in 2020 and has a long record of community service in addition to his service on the board of education.
“I served for seven years as treasurer of the Oscoda/AuSable Chamber of Commerce. I currently am in my 10th year of service with the Iosco County Community Foundation as a board member and have previously served as that organization’s board president for eight of those years. I am also a current member of the Economic Improvement Committee for Oscoda Township as well as the Local Development Finance Authority for Wurtsmith Airport.”
He is not support by a political action committee.
Sharon M. Savage, age not given, is an Oscoda resident who has lived in the area for more than 20 years. She has two adopted children and five grandchildren. She worked as a school teacher with the Warren Consolidated School District for 42 years.
Savage is a graduate of Mary’s High School in Wayne and attended Mercy College of Detroit, University of Detroit-Mercy, Oakland University and MCC, and worked as a missionary in Mexico.
Savage also volunteers at the Sacred Heart Church of Oscoda and is a trained Eucharistic Minister, greeter, CCW, tutored an El Salvador family in English/gratis, and is a HOA member,
She is also a Republican delegate, member of MASAP (Ml Assoc. of Single Adoptive Parents). She’s also taught catechism and summer bible camp for children, taught yoga, candy making, and after school sports.
Questions and
Answers
What prompts you to seek election at this time?
Gaines: “I’m committed to the success of our free public schools and believe that an apolitical Board of Education is important to that success. I have been and will continue to be an effective, dedicated board member.”
Kent: “I am seeking election to the School Board because it provides me an opportunity for community service that focuses on students. Supporting the Rotary Interact and Earlyact clubs has shown me the Oscoda Schools are doing a great job of keeping students first, they hire very skilled and caring staff and administration and strive to keep families involved. I believe I have skills that will be beneficial in keeping this excellence going.”
Ommani: “I am seeking reelection so that I can help to continue the success of our schools. The last 12 years have presented many challenges to educating children, and I am proud to say that I was a part of the team that helped to oversee one of the most successful eras in our district’s recent history. Our success in terms of student achievement has been impressive and the fiscal stability that the district enjoys has been hard fought to maintain. The school administrators and the School Board have been a great team, working corroboratively to makes sure that students come first. It has been proven time and time again that school boards that function well and work together, often foster an environment that leads to better outcomes for students. Every employee of Oscoda Schools has the same focus of ‘Students First’ and they all contribute to the success of our kids. For this to continue it has to continue to be a priority from the top. I want to retain my office to help make sure we continue to strive and thrive for the betterment of our kids and ultimately our community.”
Savage: “Since I have retired, I have time to volunteer and offer my years of experience in education. I love children.”
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
Gaines: ‘Comparative data shows that Oscoda Ares Schools have improved in comparison to similar school districts during my board tenure. The Covid pandemic negatively affected student achievement in Michigan schools, but this district has fared relatively well, improving its standing against comparable districts. The quantity and severity of student discipline infractions has decreased significantly. Graduation rates have greatly improved. I would continue to support the faculty and administration through the school improvement teams as they make fact and data driven improvements to increase student success.”
Kent: “I hope to use my skills and dedication to contribute and become part of a hard working group and support them in every way I can. I also want to help continue the focus of offering students all kinds of options after graduation like trade school, college, community college, the military, etc. I have extensive experience in finding and accessing resources for children from marginalized families to improve their health and well being.”
Ommani: “I hope to oversee the continued success and growth of our students. I know we can do this if there is continuity in our vision and goals.”
Savage: “If elected, I would have the ability to share knowledge gained through my lengthy association educating children of elementary through High School. I was involved in post school hours: tutoring home bound students, tutoring in my home and tutoring thru the MISD for many years. It is extremely rewarding to lead students to success.”
If elected, would you face conflicts of interest which might preclude you from participating in all functions of the elected office due to personal relationships, contracts, employment, et cetera? If so, please describe the conflict and how you would address it.
Gaines: “No conflicts of interest.”
Kent: “My husband is employed through EDU STAFF which supplies substitute teachers to the Oscoda Area Schools. I would abstain from any action of the board that involved EDU STAFF..”
Ommani: “I cannot foresee any conflicts of interest that would impede my ability execute the responsibilities of my office. As a matter of fact, in my 12 years as a board member I have only recused myself and abstained from voting one time due to conflict of interest.”
Savage: “No conflict of interest.”
What would you do to make your community a better place for its residents?
Gaines: “School success is very important to community well-being. I believe the current administration will continue its successful trajectory with my participation and that of like minded board members.”
Kent: “Our community is a better place when our schools receive the recognition they deserve for their efforts to put students first. We benefit when some of our students come back from college as teachers and staff and work in our schools because they are proud of their history and want to give back.”
Ommani: “I will continue in all my endeavors to make the Oscoda community a place where all residents are proud to call it home. This means I will continue to serve and encourage new ideas and growth so that we have a vibrant welcoming community.”
Savage: “I would hope to make the community a better place by working with the staff in offering the students the best education possible. As a result of an excellent education, students would be prepared to choose a rewarding path in life, so as to become independent, happy, successful citizens.”
What do you see as the most pressing issue facing your township?
Gaines: “It is very important to continue to have strong community support for our public schools. The current facility is significantly better maintained and safer for all who use the facilities than it was previously. School improvement requires community participation and support.”
Kent: “The most pressing issue may be the polarization and negativity that is infecting our world. I would love to find ways to keep extremism and politics out of our schools.”
Ommani: “The deficiency of available housing must be addressed as a priority. As a school board member, I will continue to push for career and technical education to ensure we have the crafts people needed to build and maintain the housing we so desperately need.”
Savage: “I am impressed with the positive attitude and dedication of the entire School staff. There’s always room for improvement. I would like to support the continued approach in raising the standing of our district. Michigan is 47th out of 50 U.S. states.”
What plans do you have, if elected, to add and/or expand upon the services provided by your election district?
Gaines: “Recent events have had a large negative impact on student achievement and emotional well-being. Significant resources will be needed to help the affected students to achieve their full potential.”
Kent: “To continue to find resources to enhance and improve our services as a school district.”
Ommani: “The school district’s strategic plan includes expanding special education and counseling services across all grades to better serve the children and families of this area. I support this whole heartedly.”
Savage: “The services offered the children in the district are impressive. Some are beyond what I’ve observed in larger downstate districts (e.g. free clothes).”
Is there additional information you wish to share with voters?
Gaines: “I’ve received the Michigan Association of School Boards Award of Merit recognizing the classes I have completed in their board member education program to increase my knowledge and skills in school governance.”
Kent: “Nothing additional at this time.”
Ommani: “While I have served this community in many ways over the last 15 years many people may not recognize my name. My previous name was Tony Johnson. I was married in 2020 and my wife and I changed our names to something that meant very much to us. So, for those who do not recognize my name they will know me better from my former name of Johnson.”
Savage: “I have authored 66 books for children. The challenge in education includes fostering creativity and encouraging students to be critical thinkers (ie. climate change).”