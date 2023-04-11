OSCODA – Easter egg hunts took place across Iosco County on Saturday, the day before Easter. Dressed in snowsuits, boots, Easter dresses and bunny ears, children of all ages braved the 33 degree temperature and snow showers.
At Tawas Point State Park, in partnership with New Hope Church, Easter egg “hunts” were held by age group. After a countdown the event was more of a race with children racing to fill their buckets and bags. The event was divided by age group so everyone had a fair chance.
Children who found the gold eggs were able to go to the prize tent to pick from a selection of Easter baskets. The Easter Bunny was on hand for photos.
At Triple L Ranch children were able to go on pony rides, donkey rides and hay rides. Full sized horses and dogs with bunny ears added to the fun.
After the Easter egg hunts, a fire helped keep participants warm and homemade baked goods kept tummies full.
At Children’s Park in AuSable thousands of plastic Easter eggs were placed around the park by volunteers from the Oscoda Jokers MC. The event was sponsored by Oscoda Fields Assisted Living Center, the Oscoda Senior Center, Goodwill, Rogers and the Jokers. Members of the Jokers passed out bags of popcorn as families stood in line waiting for the hunt to start.
Children ages two to five participated from 12-12:30 p.m. The park was filled with the colorful eggs a second time for kids six to 12 to participate from 1:30-2 p.m. The Easter Bunny, who had a very busy day, was passing out candy and posing for photos.