OSCODA – Easter egg hunts took place across Iosco County on Saturday, the day before Easter. Dressed in snowsuits, boots, Easter dresses and bunny ears, children of all ages braved the 33 degree temperature and snow showers.

At Tawas Point State Park, in partnership with New Hope Church, Easter egg “hunts” were held by age group. After a countdown the event was more of a race with children racing to fill their buckets and bags. The event was divided by age group so everyone had a fair chance.

