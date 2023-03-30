TAWAS CITY – Homeowners who live in Iosco County, and are in need of repairs that will improve the energy efficiency of their home, will be able to apply for assistance from the county starting on July 1.
Jamie Carruthers-Soboleski, controller and finance director for the county, received news that the county had been awarded a $500,000 Michigan Homeowner Opportunity for Promoting Energy Efficiency (MI-HOPE) grant from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) during a conference call with MSHDA on Monday morning, March 20.
“Iosco County is very excited to have been awarded a $500,000 MI-Hope Grant. This grant will enable us to fund desperately needed housing improvements to eligible citizens throughout the County. In addition, we look forward to working with local contractors within the County to complete the projects thus sparking further economic benefits to our citizens,” Soboleski commented.
According to the county’s grant application, “the housing commission will award all eligible projects funding if sufficient funding is available. In the possible circumstance where there is not enough funding to meet the demand of eligible projects, the housing commission will follow its written program guidelines to allocate funding. The first criteria would be need.” Need is based on the households’ financial situation and the urgency of the need for the project.
The proposal goes on to say that households at or below 50-90% of the 185% federal poverty level will be funded first. Priority will be given to homes owned by a senior, defined as those age 65 and over. Veteran owned homes will be given preference over non-veteran households. According to the proposal, Iosco County has the highest number of Veterans per capita of any counties in the State of Michigan.
“We’re excited to support Iosco County as it works to facilitate positive change within the community through energy-efficient repairs and maintenance,” said Tonya Joy, Neighborhood Housing Initiatives Division director. “The purpose of MI-HOPE is to improve the health and safety of residents by providing much needed repairs and maintenance to roofs, windows, and more. MSHDA wants to positively change communities around the state, and we believe Iosco County will utilize the funds to make the biggest impact.”
Last fall Iosco County had applied during the first phase of MI-HOPE funding but was not awarded at that time. Undeterred, Soboleski applied again in early February for the second phase of funding and the county was awarded the maximum amount available.
The timeline for spending the funds is short. Grant funds are available through the American Rescue Plan Act and have to be allocated by Sept. 30, 2024 and spent by May 30, 2026. The county is looking for local contractors who can do the work.
Eligible home repairs include any that improve energy efficiency. An energy audit is required to determine the needed improvements.
MI-HOPE eligible repairs and upgrades are limited to: roof, storm doors/exterior doors, windows, insulation, modification for modernization/efficiency purposes or replacement of heating (furnaces or boilers)/cooling (full home only)/ventilation systems and water heater upgrades including on demand retrofitting, functioning and up to date exterior security lighting, appliance upgrades to energy star rating, and electrical upgrades or replacement. Households are eligible for a maximum of $25,000 for repairs and upgrades.
MSHDA, established in 1966, provides financial and technical assistance through public and private partnerships to create and preserve safe and decent affordable housing, engage in community economic development activities, develop vibrant cities, towns and villages, and address homeless issues. Through the MI-HOPE grants, MSHDA awarded $28.5 million statewide to nonprofit organizations and local and county governments in two phases of funding.