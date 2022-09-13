OSCODA – The Michigan PFAS Action Response Team (MPART) will give an update on the continuing investigations and actions to address per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination near the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base (WAFB), as well as other Oscoda area sites.
The information will be shared from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, in a virtual community meeting hosted by MPART representatives from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).
Those from EGLE and MDHHS will also give presentations and updates during the meeting, including residential well sampling results, Oscoda area monitoring well sampling results and details on the status of the remedial investigation and two interim remedial actions at WAFB.
Interested persons may visit https://bit.ly/3PZILwC to register for, and participate in, the virtual event. They can also go to the link above at the 6 p.m. start of the meeting, as pre-registration and providing a name is not required to attend. For the individuals who do sign up ahead of time, they will receive an e-mail from “EGLE Outreach,” with a link to use to join the meeting.
Those without internet access can listen to the meeting, as well, by calling 636-651-3142 and entering the conference code 374288#.
Following the presentations, there will be an opportunity for attendees to ask questions.
The meeting will also be recorded and posted – along with the related materials – within a few days after the event, and can be viewed on the Michigan.gov/Wurtsmith website.
For questions about the WAFB investigation, contact Beth Place from EGLE, at PlaceB1@Michigan.gov or 517-899-7524. For inquiries about the Oscoda area investigations, reach out to Lynn Gosson from EGLE, at GossonL1@michigan.gov or 989-225-0161. Questions related to PFAS and health may be directed to MDHHS Toxicologist Puneet Vij, at VijP@Michigan.gov, 517-582-4104 or 800-648-6942.