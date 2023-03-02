SAND LAKE – The typical frozen Sand Lake wasn’t typically frozen this year for the 22nd annual Frosty Invitational Gold Outing held Feb. 18.
And as such, the annual fundraiser for Special Olympics Michigan was played this year on the frozen tundra behind the Grant Township Fire Department.
“Mother nature threw a curve ball at us,” said Scott Bird, one of the organizers of the event with Pat Brown, “but we threw a curve ball back at her.”
A total of 88 golfers registered for the 22nd annual event and in the process raised about $4,000 for Special Olympics Michigan, Brown said.
With a shotgun start, the golfers played on two seven-hole courses, a red and a blue course, set up to fit on the field in Sand Lake hitting tennis balls with iron golf clubs to raise money for Special Olympics Michigan. The temperature was 32 degrees with partly sunny skies at the start.
“Everyone gets a par on holes nine and 10,” Bird told the winter golfers before tee-off.
Instead of putting into a hole in the ice, the golfers instead simply has to hit a cone to finish scoring to each hole.
This year’s event had a pirate theme.
We see a lot of new faces, old faces and familiar faces,” Bird said in welcoming the participants.
Bill and Lynn Blaharski of National City were golfing in their fourth Frosty Open, and their third year with friends Larry and Deb Hawley of National City.
“It’s about the fun and the laughs,” Lynn said, “lots of laughs.”
“And the stories,” added Bill, “there’s stories to tell.”
With the help of some of her friends and family, Janet Kieliszewski of National City, built a pirate ship with all the amenities to get around the snow-covered course.
“I like being part of Special Olympics,” Janet said. “This is for a good cause.”