AuSABLE Twp. – Teresa Landino-Edelman gave an impassioned presentation about the Aspen Motel to the AuSable Township Board of Trustees during its April 3 regular meeting.

Landino-Edelman and her brother, Matt Landino, who have a property management company, Dino Property Management, were asked to enter into a management agreement for the Aspen Motel, located at 115 Lake Street, starting on April 4.

