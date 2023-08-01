OSCODA – As part of Oscoda’s pre-AuSable River Canoe Marathon activities, a crowd of about 60 people gathered along the banks of the AuSable River to witness the Cardboard Canoe Race on Wednesday, July 26.
The rules for the race were simple: competitors were to construct a canoe using only corrugated cardboard, glue, paint, and duct tape. Six teammates were allowed per team to construct the boats and only two could race them.
Three teams took part in this year’s race – the Oscoda Township Police Department, Parkside Dairy, and Mai Tiki Resort. The Cardboard Canoe Race took off at 6 p.m., aside from a slight drizzle of rain.
Music introductions were held for each canoe. The Parkside Dairy’s USS Sprinkles canoe initiated the challenge after completing a course around a giant, round, buoy in the AuSable River and back to the shoreline. The race continued with the Oscoda police’s canoe nearly making its way to the buoy before sinking into the river headfirst. Finally, Edmund Fitzgerald took to the waters with unprecedented speed and not a hint of going under.
The finale of the race was a tie breaker for first place between Mai Tiki’s Edmund Fitzgerald and Parkside Dairy’s USS Sprinkles. The outcome was Edmund Fitzgerald in a photo finish for the win. Parkside Dairy took the trophy for Best Design and Oscoda Township Police Department took the trophy for Most Epic Sink.
The Oscoda Fire Department Dive Team members Eric Black and Michael Alexander were in a kayak during the event making sure all participants were safe during their competitive fun on, and in, the AuSable River waters.
Organizer Jessica Bravata said this event and all boat race events leading up to the 75th annual AuSable Canoe Marathon Race “will be annual events going forward.”