OSCODA – The Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport Authority (OWAA) held its meeting on May 18.
Airport Manager Jamie Downes informed board members that he had an upcoming Local Development Finance Authority (LDFA) meeting. In light of this, Downes presented a request for payment to cover the removal of asbestos from airport building 5328.
“Asbestos analysis and removal is completed or in the process of being completed for building 5328, recently leased as of this week; as well as building 228 in hopes of future rental,” Downes stated.
He requested that the associated costs be absorbed by the OWAA/LDFA account, as they are for building improvements outside the fence line and can directly support increased tax revenue.
Questioned by Board Member Mike Munson, Downes stated that $4,700 of the requested funds would be used for the analysis on building 228; however, the cost to remove asbestos from that building would be extremely high so it would be left up to whomever decides to lease the property. The analysis simply serves as a basis of understanding for the future lessee.
Downes acknowledged that asbestos analysis is not cheap; however, rent abatement for the properties would be “in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.”
Munson moved, seconded by OWAA Board Member Kevin Beliveau, to allow Downes to request LDFA funds to cover the asbestos testing and removal, totaling $9,150, at the LDFA meeting on June 9. The motion was approved unanimously.
Next, Downes gave an update on personnel policy changes that were recently made. Discussion was had regarding overtime hours for employees of the airport and Beliveau commented on the tedium of revising the policies. Downes stated that he would bring the final product back to the board in June for final approval and signing.
“Car and Driver Magazine is interested in renting our taxiway for high-speed runs for conventional and electric vehicle testing in mid-August,” Downes said. He informed the board that approximately 30 vehicles were expected to take part in the event.
Subsequently, Downes requested approval of Car and Driver for the event and a blanket approval with executive committee notification for events for the rest of the summer. Beliveau motioned to approve the request, which was seconded by Rob Huebel, and carried unanimously.
Next, an update on current airport leases was provided by Executive Assistant Brenda McNeil. She said that the lease had been signed for building 5328 on May 16; the lessee, Powersports Plus, will be receiving rent abatement in return for restorative work performed on the property.
The next property, building 1600, is a former dormitory which the Alpena Community College Oscoda campus has expressed interest in restoring and utilizing, in order to add aeronautical education to its curriculum. McNeil made board members aware of this development at a prior meeting and stated that the school is still very interested.
She said that specifics, such as the rate and length of lease, had yet to be determined.
At that point, Assistant Airport Manager Jack Brown gave an update on project Clean Slate.
Brown stated that 39,374 tons of spoils had been moved in 18 days. He informed board members that a quote had been received from a third-party contractor to move materials at $9 a yard. Having kept the project in-house, they were able to complete the work at $3.16 a yard, saving the airport more than $150,000.
Brown reported that 3,500 feet of crushed asphalt on the taxiway near building 5098 had also been moved.
Munson clarified that no materials were removed from the base, and Brown added that the Air Force had tested the materials and found them to be free of PFAS.
Brown said that crack-sealing material and concrete had been budgeted for Phase 1, and that within a month, staff would assess the situation and work on figuring out next steps.
“We think the fencing will be done by the end of May,” Downes added. “We should see planes moving in the first week of June.”
The final current business topic regarded correspondence on March 1 from Mike Neller, director of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy’s (EGLE) Remediation and Redevelopment Division, and Chief Gregory Gangnuss of the United States Air Force’s Base Realignment and Closure Program Management Division. The subject was added to OWAA’s meeting agenda at the request of Need Our Water Co-Founder Cathy Wusterbarth.
The reason for Neller’s correspondence to Gangnuss was to request for early and interim remedial actions (IRAs) to remove per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances at the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base (WAFB).
In his message, Neller states, “given the imminent and substantial threats to human health and the environment caused by the contamination, and to maximize the effectiveness of the ongoing cleanup process, it is critical that the Department of Defense immediately implement the four additional IRAs at the following locations: wastewater lagoons and seepage beds near Clark’s Marsh, three pipes drain, the area designated as Defense Reutilization Marketing Office and landfills 30 and 31.”
In Gangnuss’s reply, he says that, “additional sampling must be part of the planned approach to ensure actions are appropriate and targeted towards enhanced clean-up including additional potential source areas.”
He said that the Department of the Air Force would meet with EGLE after the validated data is collected in the four source areas identified in the letter, in order to determine if one or more of the IRAs is supported by the findings from the comprehensive data set for each site.
Board members were provided with copies of both EGLE’s original request, along with the Air Force’s reply, accompanied by letters of support from Oscoda Township and the Iosco County Board of Commissioners. In part, the support letters read, “We respectfully request that the United States Air Force and Department of Defense reconsider and implement additional IRAs in those four identified locations in order to halt the continued spread and exposure of toxic PFAS contamination.”
It was Wusterbarth’s request that OWAA provide a similar letter of support. Downes said that the Air Force is currently involved in a variety of beneficial projects on the base and that his only concern is the organization’s bandwidth and available funds to do anything additional to what is already in progress.
“I just don’t want it to take away from things that are already scheduled to happen here,” Downes stated. “I think if we did write a letter, I’d want to make sure that the ongoing efforts were completed, along with additional efforts, which I think could be something I could support.”
Munson – the airport’s representative on the Wurtsmith Restoration Advisory Board (RAB) – said, “my biggest concern right now is that I understand they want to keep everything on the airport, all the contamination, that’s good. Sometimes the RAB as a whole gets a little rambunctious and my concern is that they would do something here on the airport property that would impact our overall ability to run this as an airport.”
Following board member’s discussion, Wusterbarth addressed the board. “I heard your concerns and I want to assure you that we have been assured from the highest levels of the Department of Defense and Congress that we have enough money to do whatever needs to be done at this site,” she said.
She stated that WAFB was the first military site for PFAS to be discovered and, along with that, has come both attention and funding. Wusterbarth attested that the Air Force had both the money and resources to do the IRAs now, and it would not affect current projects.
Although no action was taken at the meeting, discussion continued with Oscoda Township Supervisor Bill Palmer expressing that the Air Force seems to exploit loopholes where it can, and Munson commenting about the Air Force’s reluctance to step up and take responsibility at times. The meeting was adjourned shortly thereafter.