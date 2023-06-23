PLAINFIELD Twp. – Develop Iosco (DI) held its quarterly meeting in Plainfield Township at Eagle Pointe Plaza on Thursday, June 8. President Gloria Brooks welcomed participants and provided an overview of the organization’s work.
Plainfield Township Supervisor Fred Lewis provided an update on development activities in the community. Lewis said everyone in the township is hoping for rain and he is receiving lots of calls about dust control. He also reported that the Hale detachment of the Michigan State Police is up and running. The township applied for a Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund (MNRTF) grant for pickleball courts.
Lewis also provided an update on the Iosco Exploration Trail (IET). Work on the IET started in 2010. According to Lewis, becoming part of the Iron Belle Trail has opened up funding opportunities to local municipalities for their portions of the trail. Lewis talked about the many collaborations necessary to make the trail a reality.
The ultimate goal is for the trail to extend through the county and connect to other neighboring counties. Lewis emphasized the economic impact of the trail and the $8 million in federal funds received that has paid local contractors including John Henry and Katterman Construction.
Lewis also talked about the blight funding available to counties. Plainfield Township has identified eight or nine blighted properties for demolition. Lewis described the timeline and lengthy process involved in cleaning up blight. People are reluctant to say that their properties are blighted, according to Lewis.
Doug Baum, executive director of the Northeast Michigan Council of Governments (NEMCOG), was the featured speaker for the meeting. NEMCOG works with 11 counties including Iosco. NEMCOG works with local units of government to obtain funding for projects. NEMCOG recently hired a full time employee to work on economic development.
NEMCOG also assists communities to obtain Redevelopment Ready Community (RRC) designation through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. NEMCOG has a local foods initiative but it is currently dormant due to a lack of champions. The stated goal of the initiative is to address the demand and interest in growing and producing food.
Transportation planning is another area that NEMCOG assists with. Local municipalities can receive assistance with activities such as traffic counts. Municipalities can also receive assistance with development of master plans, zoning ordinances, and GIS mapping, to name a few.
Baum said that it is important for communities to be ready for development and to have all stakeholders get on the same page when developers come. He also talked about the importance of everyone serving as ambassadors for the community and sending a unified, positive message.
Heritage Route 23 is a NEMCOG initiative that highlights all of the businesses and recreational assets within the municipalities in the region. The Route 23 website receives hits from across the country and around the world. NEMCOG has developed a wide variety of marketing materials including guides and videos promoting tourism and living in northeast Michigan.
Audra Leininger, a consultant working with NEMCOG, showed a couple of videos that NEMCOG has developed about the region. She has been working on a website, http://www.northeastmichigan.org, for all 11 counties that comprise the Prosperity Region. Leininger presented the results from focus groups that she conducted with young professionals who were new to the area. The new website went up in June 2022. NEMCOG also created a tourism and talent hub. Another website, http://www.upnorthtrails.org includes 12,000 miles of trails in northeast Michigan.
NEMCOG recently received a grant to connect talent with employers. Marketing materials are being developed for employers to provide to interviewees to entice them to move to the area.
After Baum’s presentation, Brooks and other DI board members provided an update on the organization’s activities. DI is waiting to hear about the broadband grant applications that were submitted by broadband providers to expand services in the county. DI is still working on ensuring that the FCC’s coverage maps are correct. DI will work with townships to do in-depth assessments once the grant awards are made.
As previously reported, the Childcare Coalition received a $150,000 childcare planning grant. NEMCSA is conducting interviews and surveys to collect information for the planning grant. There are very few center based openings in the region. DI is also looking at being able to provide supportive services to childcare providers. The coalition will also be tackling the zoning and legislative barriers faced by those who want to start a childcare center. Brooks reported the coalition received an additional $50,000.
DI Board Member Julie Shellenbarger gave an update on the Winter Market and countywide tourism. Shellenbarger reported that the Winter Market was a huge success. Feedback from vendors was very positive. The upcoming Winter Market will run from November to March. Although grant funding was not received this year for a Jam Fest or other tourism related activities, DI would like to continue to pursue these types of activities next year.
Lewis returned to the podium to talk about the hydro-electric dams. Consumers Energy has hired a consulting firm that has been talking to elected officials and business owners to determine the economic impact of the dams. Rich Castle, community affairs manager with Consumers Energy and DI board member, said they are still gathering information and have not made any decisions.
Brooks reported that housing is being addressed under the revitalized Iosco County Housing Commission. So DI will be working with the Commission rather than continue with its own housing committee.
Baldwin Township Supervisor Chris Martin, who serves as the DI membership chair, provided an update on the municipalities, businesses and individuals who have joined DI.
DI is partnering with Michigan Works! to hire an executive director. The position is currently posted on the DI website. The position will be 50% working with DI and 50% with Michigan Works! The person will be an employee of Michigan Works! and will receive fringe benefits. DI will contract with Michigan Works! for 20 hours per week for the executive director.
Brooks provided a progress report on the 2023 goals. DI is waiting to hear on the submission of a Letter of Intent to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) that was written to hire a grant writer to work with DI and the county to provide grant writing training and assistance. Invitations to apply for grants will go out the week of June 12. Brooks and Jamie Carruthers-Soboleski, Iosco County controller/finance director, are meeting on Monday to discuss the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Revitalization and Placemaking (RAP 2.0) grant opportunity.
Audience members discussed a variety of topics and Brooks suggested gathering information from municipalities about their specific needs for grant funding.
David Sauer, the self-proclaimed “Drone Guy,” reported that he is offering free drone classes to anyone over the age of 18 through Alpena Community College, where he is an adjunct faculty member. Sauer moved to northeast Michigan, specifically Alpena, from California. He said that drones are an effective data collection tool and that they are being currently used in 14 different industries.
The next quarterly DI meeting, to be held on September 14 at the Warrior Pavilion in Oscoda, will focus on access to rural health care in northeast Michigan.