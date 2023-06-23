PROVIDES UPDATE

PROVIDES UPDATE – Plainfield Township Supervisor Fred Lewis, at the podium, presents an update on economic development activities to the quarterly meeting of Develop Iosco.

 Photo by Manuela Kress

PLAINFIELD Twp. – Develop Iosco (DI) held its quarterly meeting in Plainfield Township at Eagle Pointe Plaza on Thursday, June 8. President Gloria Brooks welcomed participants and provided an overview of the organization’s work.

Plainfield Township Supervisor Fred Lewis provided an update on development activities in the community. Lewis said everyone in the township is hoping for rain and he is receiving lots of calls about dust control. He also reported that the Hale detachment of the Michigan State Police is up and running. The township applied for a Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund (MNRTF) grant for pickleball courts.

