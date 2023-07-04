RECOGNIZED

RECOGNIZED – Supervisor Bill Palmer presents a Certificate to Jessica Bravata recognizing her work on the Touch-a-Truck event.

 Photo by Manuela Kress

OSCODA – On Monday, June 26, the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees presented a Certificate of Appreciation to Jessica Bravata, owner of Bravata’s Restorations with her husband Jason. The presentation took place during the regular board meeting.

Bravata was acknowledged for the successful Touch-A-Truck event that was held at Furtaw Field on Saturday, June 10. Bravata estimated that nearly 1,500 individuals attended the event, which was a fundraiser for the Thin Gold Line Foundation, a nonprofit that provides resources to emergency call center employees.

