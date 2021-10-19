OSCODA – Oscoda Township was recently awarded a $60,000 grant from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The USDA Rural Development program grant will fund engineering fees to design a non-motorized pathway that will provide direct access to Oscoda’s downtown businesses for campers at Old Orchard Park. Old Orchard Park, located at 883 E. River Road, is approximately eight miles from downtown Oscoda.
The pathway will be part of the Iosco Exploration Trail (IET), a 44-mile trail, that will connect communities across Iosco County. The IET is part of Michigan’s Iron Belle Trail and the Wildcat Mountain Trail. Phase 1 of the project runs from Mill Street, along River Road to Oscoda High School. Phase 2 runs from Loon Lake Park in Hale to Kokosing Road.
“These federal dollars are a key part of the total funding of this non-motorized bike path, which will connect Old Orchard Park Campground (OOP) to downtown Oscoda. During the summer months, OOP is like a separate community of nearly 1,000 people. This walkway will allow them to bike or walk safely to our downtown area, which will be a huge gain for our downtown businesses,” said Bill Palmer, Oscoda Township Trustee and board member of the Iosco Exploration Trail.
The IET was the vision of Iosco resident Jeffrey Matthews, who envisioned “a biking, hiking trail system that would loop through Iosco County and connect to the proposed bike path on the sunrise side of the Lake Huron shoreline. This would take riders through Tawas, up US-23, through AuSable and Oscoda, down the River Road National Scenic Byway, through the Huron National Forest, Plainfield Twp, and back into Tawas.”
More information about the Iosco Exploration Trail can be found on the trail’s website www.ioscoexplorationtrail.org.
The USDA Rural Development program provides grants for projects that finance and facilitate the development of small and emerging rural businesses with the overall goal of improving the economy and life in rural communities.