OSCODA – The following is the first of a two-part story on the latest developments at the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base (WAFB) in Oscoda. The subject of this week’s feature, as discussed during the Aug. 16 Wurtsmith Restoration Advisory Board (RAB) meeting, are the new projects which will be implemented by the Air Force (AF) to accelerate some of the per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) mitigation at WAFB. Other updates shared at the meeting, such as progress reports on various efforts which are already in the works at the site, will be highlighted next week.
Advocates put out a call for action to address additional areas of concern at WAFB, and AF representatives have informed them that the message was received.
“That is the intent of this; the response is because we heard you,” Kate Lynnes told those at the RAB meeting, referencing a notice which came from the Department of Defense (DoD) earlier that day. In addition to pursuing a Critical Process Analysis (CPA) – as it relates to four proposed interim remedial actions (IRAs) at WAFB – she advised that Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment, Dr. William LaPlante, had announced that two of these actions will be expedited beyond that effort.
In her work for Deputy Assistant Secretary of the AF for Environment, Safety and Infrastructure, Nancy Balkus, Lynnes is the senior technical advisor for restoration and emerging contaminants. The four IRAs she cited, entail the locations of the Defense Reutilization and Marketing Office (DRMO), Three Pipes Drainage Ditch, Landfills 30/31 (LF-30/31) and the Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP).
As previously reported, the IRAs were proposed for consideration in August 2022, by RAB Member Dave Winn.
According to Cathy Wusterbarth, fellow RAB representative and co-founder of the community action group Need Our Water (NOW) Oscoda, it was during the RAB meeting that November when they were told that neither the DRMO area nor LF-30/31 warranted an IRA.
Following this, she and others from the community began seeking support from legislators, local governments and so on, which led to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) being among those to back the IRA suggestions.
Wusterbarth said that the AF submitted a letter to EGLE in March of this year, essentially stating that they would be trying to collect more data for the IRAs.
A decision wasn’t explicitly outlined in the correspondence one way or the other, as the AF didn’t agree to or deny the possibility of the IRAs, but it was noted that they were still looking into and evaluating things at that time.
However, Wusterbarth and others have long expressed the belief that the existing data, studies and evidence – which they say has already shown harm to humans and the environment – is more than sufficient to justify the IRAs, especially considering that it has now been 13 years since PFAS were first discovered at WAFB.
Wusterbarth has said that it is vital to stop the contamination from leaving the WAFB boundaries, which is the purpose of the requested IRAs – to prevent the PFAS from flowing off the base and harming humans.
The proposal also garnered letters of support from those including the Oscoda Township Board of Trustees, the Iosco County Board of Commissioners and State Representative Mike Hoadley.
(A detailed description as to why people feel that these IRAs are needed, was printed in the June 7 edition of this publication).
Things were still up in the air as of the RAB meeting in May but, when the group gathered again this past week, they welcomed the latest news regarding the IRAs.
The process may not be moving as fast as they would like, Lynnes said, which she admitted was an understatement.
The steps for remediation can be difficult, though, when everybody is scrambling and everything is moving so fast in terms of evolving analytical methods, screening levels, cleanup criteria and the like. “But we’re on this, and we’ve heard you,” Lynnes said, adding that the commitment is at the highest level of the AF. “And we want you to know that.”
Prior to delving more into LaPlante’s announcement, an overview of the WAFB CPA was provided by Program Manager/Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) Environmental Coordinator Steven Wills, of the Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC), who is also the RAB government co-chair.
He noted that the information was prepared by John Gillespie of AFCEC, who was not able to attend the meeting.
Willis said that the presentation is a follow-up of sorts to the commitment Balkus made at a Senate field hearing in Lansing, and is also based on the interest from the community and stakeholders in the AF taking a much more extensive look at the IRA areas.
In order to recommend the best remedial technology to address PFAS migration at these sites, the AF has reported that it will conduct a CPA for all four of the proposed IRA locations.
Willis said that this will really be a deep dive into each of the sites, to do an assessment of the data the AF has and to determine which technologies may be most suitable/appropriate for some type of interim action at the four areas.
He also pointed out that the CPA process is used at high-cost, high-complexity and/or high-risk sites.
According to the presentation, the CPA work will be done by AFCEC technical staff, regulatory stakeholders and independent, nonprofit consultants with high-level technical expertise and experience in design of PFAS remediation systems for accelerated implementation.
While this process has been used by Gillespie and his team at numerous active AF installations, “This will be the first BRAC site that we’ve done this,” Willis said.
“We’ve also engaged with EGLE, and they’re actually going to be a part of the team that does the deep dive,” he continued, as opposed to the AF writing a report and asking EGLE to review it. “They’re going to be sitting there at the table with us, going through the data, evaluating each of the sites and identifying what we need to do at each one. So they’ll be in the process, from the beginning.”
One such individual is Project Manager Amy Handley, from EGLE’s Remediation and Redevelopment Division, Superfund Section.
Also serving on the RAB, she confirmed at the meeting that since the AF first decided to do the CPA, EGLE has been included on what’s happening with it, the planning and what the various agencies should be discussing.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for all of us to come together – us, Air Force and all of their involved parties – to work through those to find solutions and what works best for those four proposed IRAs,” Handley commented.
As for the independent consultant who will be brought in, Willis said that this is to avoid any potential bias, as the BRAC team is very involved and intimately aware of the goings on at WAFB.
He added that this contractor has worked with Gillespie on multiple sites, and they have a process in place which they’ve used very successfully at the other locations. The contractor will again be teaming with Gillespie, while utilizing this process for the IRA locations that were identified by EGLE, the community and other stakeholders.
In terms of a time line, as soon as the AF awards a contract for the independent consultant, the teams will deploy to WAFB for a week-long site visit. Targeted for mid-October, Willis explained that the intent is so that anyone involved in the CPA who has not been to Wurtsmith, can familiarize themselves with the sites.
For instance, “Not only do we want them looking at data, but we want them to physically see the sites and have an understanding of how Clark’s Marsh is situated relative to the [WWTP], or how DRMO is situated based on Van Etten Lake (VEL); the campground and so forth,” he said.
Following the WAFB tours, the teams will meet in San Antonio over a two-week period, which is anticipated to occur in late October, where they will take an in-depth look into all of the data.
Willis said that because there are four sites, the plan is to use two teams. “Each team will do two sites, over a two-week period.”
From that assessment, then, the evaluation results and the recommendations for what needs to be done at the suggested IRA areas will be discussed with RAB members and the public, during a meeting planned for early December.
“And then we’ll write the report,” Willis said. “So this is your opportunity to see it before it’s in a report, and provide us with feedback on it.”
He elaborated that once EGLE management and the community has been briefed, and the AF has buy-in from all of the stakeholders, they will put an After Action Report (AAR) together to document those findings and recommendations, as well as to factor in the input the AF received from the briefings.
AARs identify the need and technical basis for response actions, consistent with current DoD/AF and regulatory policy and direction. Willis said the expectation is that such actions will be determined for each of the aforementioned WAFB sites, and that the AF will then move forward with same.
Gillespie’s presentation materials also read that AARs recommend specific technical activities, based on currently available data, to support AFCEC in conducting scoping, funding and contracting actions to carry out recommended interim actions.
Featuring two steps, Willis said that the first phase of the CPA entails the teams’ deep-dive analysis, results, assessments and recommendations, and takes the time line up through the December meeting with stakeholders.
Following concurrence of the recommendations from this, phase two will then be initiated.
“The final output of this will be roughly a 30% design on whatever interim actions are recommended, as well as the information we need to actually scope a contractor, to get the funding and award a contract so that we can actually go out and start building these things,” Willis shared.
To facilitate this, phase two consists of more detailed technical activities and specifications of the approaches described in the phase one report.
Provided as a separate document, a report will also be generated after the second phase.
“So we’ve heard you,” Willis expressed, echoing Lynnes’ earlier comments. “We’re listening; we’re accelerating it to try and get this done as quickly as possible, and we’ll include you in the process.”
Alluding to the announcement from LaPlante, he then handed things over to Lynnes, telling the audience that she had some late-breaking news to share.
She began by assuring attendees that this isn’t just more study.
“I know everybody’s tired of study,” she said; however, “This is the kind of expedited process that let’s us do it right.”
The AF has been asked to bring in some additional technical expertise and, “we’re bringing in the best we’ve got,” Lynnes further noted. In fact, if the contract goes the way she is hoping, she said that they will have one of the best remedial experts she has seen in 40 years. “And he’s bringing his A-team here.”
This is being done not only because it works, she continued, but due to the fact that WAFB is a complicated site, and the AF wants to do this right.
“And we also want to maybe not always default to pump-and-treat, if there’s something else we can do,” Lynnes pointed out, referencing some of the remediation techniques that presently exist at WAFB. “And this will be the right team to look at that.”
She reiterated that she doesn’t want people to think that this is additional investigation. “This is an expedited process. It really, truly is.”
The meeting was hosted in the Oscoda United Methodist Church, and also offered in a virtual format. It began at 5 p.m. and Lynnes said that it was just one hour prior, when she received confirmation of LaPlante’s announcement – that not only will the CPA process occur for all four IRAs, but that the DRMO and LF-30/31 will be expedited beyond this effort.
In conjunction with the CPA work accomplishing such tasks as identifying extraction well locations, the teams will also be taking advantage of existing infrastructure, with Lynnes stating that the building at WAFB’s Alert Aircraft Area is large enough to include a second treatment train.
She then mentioned another topic which has been raised by community members and others, that being the sampling on the east side of VEL.
The data and evidence of PFAS-laden foam in that area has been examined, “and that’s why we’ve changed the scope,” Lynnes said, adding that it’s going to be designed to figure out all of the potential sources.
“And we heard you about the foam. Because it’s very critical we identify if that’s made an impact there,” she went on, since there are also issues of incidental ingestion, direct contact and the like.
Lynnes again remarked that the desires of residents and other stakeholders are being taken into account, and that the intent of this response is because the AF has heard them.
“That’s amazing,” commented RAB Member Arnie Leriche. “It’s one of the first times I’ve heard someone from the Air Force say they heard us.”
There have been other positive reactions to the news, but a few qualms were also expressed. For example, RAB Member Scott Lingo asked whether the board’s community co-chair, Mark Henry, would be included in the CPA meeting or if this is a private event.
Willis affirmed the latter, saying that it is a technical working meeting for the AF.
Lingo said he feels that the Wurtsmith RAB is very fortunate to have such knowledgeable participants as Henry, Winn, Leriche and Dave Carmona, who bring to the table scientific expertise and years of experience at WAFB – something which may not be as prevalent in other RAB groups.
“And as a result of that, I feel that it’s EGLE against us. It’s the [AF] against us,” Lingo continued. “I think Mr. Mark Henry should be sitting right next to you. If I needed someone in my corner to fight, I thank God that he’s here.”
With the CPA taking a look at the whole project in order to measure the success, as he understands it, Lingo said that the RAB should be represented and consideration given to having Henry involved in the CPA.
Lynnes replied that she really doesn’t hope Lingo sees this as EGLE and the AF against the people of the community. “Because I know that’s not how we feel, and I’m sure that’s not how EGLE feels, either.”
Having attended and listened to a number of RAB meetings, she agreed that the Wurtsmith board is by far one of the most talented and comprehensive that she has witnessed across the entire AF. “So we respect that, absolutely.”
She said that they knew there would be consternation about some people not going to the San Antonio events, but she wanted to stress what was brought up in Willis’s presentation.
Lynnes noted that there are several key places where the voice of the RAB and the community is critical, before anything is locked in. There has been talk of having such representatives meet with the technical project team and actually go into the field with them, for instance, when it comes time for the WAFB site tours. Along with providing access, this will allow them to point things out, raise any issues, have discussions, et cetera.
Lynnes told the RAB that they’re going to get to speak with these individuals before they go to San Antonio and sit down, so this is one significant place to bring up immediate and meaningful interaction, before anything is scoped.
The second place, she said, is after the process is complete with the regulator since, when they come back, it won’t be simply a presentation to the community. “Because we want your input before the scope is set, right. That’s the whole purpose of this.”
So two key areas – before scope and after the teams come back with draft ideas – have been built in, Lynnes said of the process.
She added that the AF wants the public to have opportunities to raise questions or point out items that should be adjusted in the drafts, so it’s not a locked scope.
This may not be the exact answer Lingo wanted, but Lynnes said she hopes that he views it as providing meaningful ability to help craft these four IRAs as they go forward.
For part of the process, as well, input will be solicited prior to the report being written; not after, Willis said. So they will have a chance to share input upfront, before anything is penned in terms of the recommendations and findings.
“And frankly, that’s part of expediting,” Lynnes concurred. If they proceeded the typical way – by writing something, sending it out to be reviewed and so on – it just takes longer.
She said that this has value by including the community, as well as speeding up the endeavors.
As for the request to give Henry greater participation in the CPA process, she said that she will speak with Gillespie about this and get back to the RAB.
Lynnes also said that she views this as an interactive process with some back and forth, where all parties will be able to questions or items they want to point out.
Among other remarks, Oscoda Township Supervisor Bill Palmer said that the remediation of WAFB contaminants has been ongoing for 30 years, with the PFAS investigation, in particular, having taken place for about 13 years.
He mentioned some of his concerns, including the financial burden the township has taken on in providing municipal water service to residents, as a result of the PFAS. However, Palmer said that he has witnessed various renditions of the teams which have been in the community throughout the years, and he credited the current representatives.
He said that he is encouraged by the team which is in place now, and their progress in cleaning up the contamination at WAFB.
Following the meeting, Wusterbarth gave a recap on behalf of NOW. “The Defense Department adopted a new, national initiative, shifting the focus from foot dragging to urgent action. It’s the strategy that NOW asked them to adopt, based on our team’s work at Wurtsmith, and Wurtsmith is the first place where it’s being put into action,” she stated.
NOW, along with legislators, partners and others, have been working to “Stop the Bleeding” of PFAS chemicals off of the former base for years, she continued.
Most recently, four IRAs are needed to stop that flow, and she was excited to share how they were informed last week that those actions are indeed likely to take place.
She acknowledged such experts from the group as Tony Spaniola, Bob Delaney, Henry, Winn, RAB Member Kyle Jones and other RAB representatives, for their endless hours of work on these plans to get to this point.
“This shows that a small group of dedicated citizens can make a difference and granted it was very slow, this is how government should work. Citizens input on plans for their community with the government responding to that input,” Wusterbarth stated.
She added that they couldn’t have done this without their close partners at the Michigan League of Conservation Voters, National Wildlife Federation and Ecology Center, for making connections, hosting meetings and providing guidance.
Wusterbarth said that they are also grateful for the letters of support from the township, Hoadley and Iosco County; for the members of Congress who are keeping the pressure on the DoD; and for the local community, as well as their friends across the state, for advocating years on end.