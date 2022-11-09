TAWAS CITY — Area agencies, including the Iosco County Prosecutor’s Office, Sheriff’s Office, Oscoda Township, East Tawas and Tawas City Police Departments, Michigan State Police, and others, gathered Friday, to sign the Northern Michigan Children’s Assessment Center’s (CAC) countywide protocol on investigating child abuse cases.
According to Rebecca Youcker, the CAC’s Executive Director, the protocol will go toward an organized effort by county agencies to investigate and also follow through on care for those who may be the victims of child abuse cases in Iosco County.
Signing the document, during a event held at the CAC, located at the Ascension St. Joseph Hospital Campus in East Tawas, were, Erik McNichol of the Oscoda Township Police Department, West Branch Post Commander F/Lt Jeff Short, NMCAC Executive Director Rebecca Yuncker, Iosco County Friend of the Court Supervisor Mike Miszak, CEO AVCMH Diane Pelts, Iosco County Sheriff Scott Frank, Ascension CEO Rose Goick-Saddler, District Health Department No. 2 Health Officer Denise Bryan, Iosco County Prosecutor, Jim Bacarella, Iosco MDHHS Acting Director Mark Jordan, Matthew Klosowski of the Tawas City Police Department, Frank Anthony of the East Tawas Police Department, and IRESA Superintendent Jeffrey Hutchison.
Yuncker said she was proud of county stakeholders for having a “chain of command” approach to investigating and working with individuals who may be the victims of child abuse in the the county.
“The protocol shows all our partners and the community that we want a healthy community,” she said, adding that it effectively sets down the process that agencies will go through, when sexual abuse cases arise to investigate, prosecute and provide aftercare for victims, when there is sexual abuse.
Yuncker said that the CAC was created in 2017, and implemented in Iosco County in 2018, as a way of conducting forensic interviews in the area, to aid the prosecutor’s office and law enforcement with gathering evidence, in child abuse cases.
Forensic interviews are used in such cases to find unbiased evidence of sexual abuse in young victims, and conduct the interviews in a safe environment to not further victimize young and often vulnerable children.
“We had someone coming over from Roscommon when needed,” she said. “We just did forensic interviews, and our partners would just call us and say that they had a child that needed interviewed in Iosco.”
But as soon as the CAC had a presence in Iosco County, they expanded to do other services for sexual abuse victims in the area, said Yuncker.
This includes now full time staff for therapy to give victims an outlet to talk and heal after sexual abuse. They also have trained professionals to conduct medical examinations on both children and adults after rape or other sexual abuse, something that was not done in the area previously.
She said that victims would often have to drive to Saginaw or Bay City for the services, which could be a strain on the victims.
Additionally, all the services provided by the CAC are free to the victims.
“We are also funded with federal funding from the ‘victims of a crime act’ dollars,” she said, as well as some state revenue streams, funding from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, as well as contributions from Iosco County and the other five counties that have CAC services.
She said the budget is also made up of fundraising and grant writing to pay for the more than $900,000 in services provided every year.
Some of the agency’s partners, like Ascension, have given space and nurses for use by the agency, Yuncker said.
The hospital has been very supportive,” she said. She described the rooms in the facility that are used to interview children and to conduct counseling. They’re designed to be welcoming and comforting to children so they are not scared or victimized during their forensic interviews or experiences at the CAC.
She said that part of it is that being interviewed by a police officer — though the officer is trying to do his or her job and has no ill intentions — could very much scare a child.
“We have to work together to investigate child sexual abuse cases but really it’s just the way that we all the investigate them and how we work together, the one thing that I like about the protocol is the mission of the CAC, it takes a team approach to do this. It’s the community, the community mental health and other agencies getting involved,” Yuncker said.