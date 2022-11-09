TAWAS CITY — Area agencies, including the Iosco County Prosecutor’s Office, Sheriff’s Office, Oscoda Township, East Tawas and Tawas City Police Departments, Michigan State Police, and others, gathered Friday, to sign the Northern Michigan Children’s Assessment Center’s (CAC) countywide protocol on investigating child abuse cases.

According to Rebecca Youcker, the CAC’s Executive Director, the protocol will go toward an organized effort by county agencies to investigate and also follow through on care for those who may be the victims of child abuse cases in Iosco County.

