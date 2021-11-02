OSCODA – On the same day she made stops throughout the Sunrise Side, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer also signed an Executive Directive (ED) relating to an issue which has hit one Iosco County community – Oscoda Township – particularly hard.
With a jam-packed agenda ahead of her last Wednesday, Whitmer set out to meet with residents in a number of different municipalities. This included Oscoda which, for years, has been battling the per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination generating from the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base.
The ED 2021-08 signed by the governor serves to minimize the purchase of products containing PFAS by state government, and this action is being lauded by several groups and individuals who say that the move will help safeguard public health.
As for her itinerary on Oct. 27, “We started out in Saginaw this morning, talking about public safety,” Whitmer shared with this publication. She also participated that day in the open house for the new Michigan State Police West Branch Post; toured Cooper Standard Automotive, which has plants in East Tawas and Oscoda; visited Alcona Health Center in Lincoln; and headed to Vantage Plastics in Standish, after her stop at Ken Ratliff Memorial Park in Oscoda.
Whitmer hosted a roundtable with residents and community leaders in the Warrior Pavilion of the park, to speak with those impacted by the toxic contaminants from the former base.
She said that this community is hurting because of the PFAS in the water, and that she wanted to chat with the residents.
“And we take this seriously,” she remarked, adding that a lot of strides have been made in the state, “but we’ve got more work to do.”
Whitmer said that she is “absolutely committed” to protecting water and, at the center of that, is protecting people.
“And we’ve dedicated millions of dollars toward PFAS detection and cleanup. We’ve got some of the strictest standards in the country,” she pointed out.
According to the governor, Michigan is leading the path in ways which are going to benefit its citizens, as well as those in other states who are learning from us. “But ultimately, we’ve got to get the Department of Defense [DoD] and the Air Force to take action to clean up the PFAS problem here.”
When asked if there had been any communication on her level with the Air Force or DoD, in trying to push for more action locally, she answered that the state government has been working with the community, but also trying to get the Air Force into a position of understanding the scope and the urgency of the issue at hand.
Whitmer noted that this is a large organization and there is a lot of work that needs to be done, “but we’re going to keep pressing,” she vowed.
“And I’m glad to have Senator [Gary] Peters’ office represented here and Congressman [Dan] Kildee,” she continued, during the interview for this story at the park. “I think it’s good to have partners in our Congressional delegation who are focused on this, as well.”
Among those Whitmer convened with at the Warrior Pavilion, were members of the community action group Need Our Water (NOW). She cited Tony Spaniola, in particular, an attorney who is also co-chair of the Great Lakes PFAS Action Network (GLPAN) and owns property on Van Etten Lake (VEL) in Oscoda.
He has long championed for more funding and faster cleanup of the contamination in the community – including the PFAS which has impacted VEL – and Whitmer has known Spaniola for some time now. “I remember talking to him when I was first running for governor,” she shared.
As for the ED she also signed that day, a press release issued by her office reads that this was done to minimize the purchase of products containing PFAS by state government.
“PFAS are dangerous, man-made chemicals that pose a threat to our health,” Whitmer stated.
“I’m proud to sign an Executive Directive today that will require the State of Michigan to procure PFAS-free products whenever possible,” she went on. “While this is a good step, we still have so much more to do to address these forever chemicals. We need to lead with science and work together to keep families safe and ensure Michigan continues leading the nation when it comes to protecting people from toxic contaminants.”
Included in the press release, as well, were statements from Spaniola; Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy Director Liesl Clark; Chief Procurement Officer for the Department of Technology Management and Budget (DTMB), Jared Ambrosier; and Sen. Winnie Brinks (D-Grand Rapids), whose district has also been affected by PFAS contamination.
“Protecting Michiganders from unnecessary exposure to PFAS chemicals and their risks is the foundation of our state response to find and addresses sources of PFAS contamination,” said Clark. “Governor Whitmer’s directive is a critical step towards accomplishing that mission by using the state’s purchasing power to move away from harmful products and toward smarter, safer alternatives.”
“It is critical that the products purchased by state government are safe for our residents and employees,” said Ambrosier. “Putting a priority on products that are free of PFAS when making purchasing decisions will reduce the amount of the dangerous chemical present in Michigan. DTMB is proud to be a national leader in this effort.”
Spaniola referred to the move as a “ground-breaking and important action” by Whitmer, on behalf of the people of Michigan.
“The Governor’s Executive Directive makes clear that forever chemicals have no place in our bodies or our environment. We urge businesses across Michigan to follow Governor Whitmer’s lead and remove PFAS from the products they sell, not just to state agencies, but to all Michiganders. And we call on the legislature to take immediate action to more broadly limit the sale of products containing PFAS,” Spaniola stated.
“We are capable of limiting our exposure to these toxic chemicals, and this directive sets important groundwork for substantial change,” Brinks remarked. “I’m grateful the governor is making this move, and I am committed to continuing the long and hard work necessary in the legislature to hold corporate polluters accountable and bring justice, safety and security to our residents.”
As further noted in the information from the governor’s office, the state has $2.5 billion worth of purchasing power annually, and the ED directs the DTMB to purchase PFAS-free products whenever possible. At the state-level, PFAS are primarily found in seating and office furniture, carpets and sanitary supplies.
This is elaborated on in ED 2021-08, a portion of which reads as follows:
“The State of Michigan should use its purchasing power – an estimated $2.5 billion annually – to incentivize suppliers to offer products that do not contain intentionally added PFAS by seeking to purchase such products where possible. Further, the purchase of products free of intentionally added PFAS will reduce the amount of PFAS contamination and human exposure. The health and welfare of the state’s residents should drive purchasing decisions by the state.”
The document goes on to read that Michigan’s proactive and transparent approach to PFAS contamination is widely recognized as a national model for action on PFAS. “To date, no state or federal agency has done more to address PFAS contamination, hold responsible parties accountable, and educate the public about this class of chemicals.”
Also weighing in on the new directive, were those from the GLPAN. According to the group, ED 2021-08 makes Michigan the first state in the country to issue such an order on PFAS procurement by state agencies.
Earlier in October, the GLPAN unveiled its PFAS Policy Agenda, a comprehensive blueprint of policy priorities to address PFAS contamination in Michigan for state government and the legislature. Banning procurement of PFAS-containing products by the state government was a key policy priority in the agenda.
“We are pleased to see Governor Whitmer take concrete steps to reduce exposure to toxic PFAS chemicals by leveraging our state’s purchasing power,” said GLPAN Co-Chair Sandy Wynn-Stelt. “The Whitmer administration and lawmakers must work to address PFAS contamination in our state and implement our PFAS Policy Agenda.”
The Michigan Environmental Council has also commended the governor, for what they say is a lead-by-example approach to clean water and to Michiganders’ public health.
“For decades, PFAS has polluted and festered in our drinking water. For decades, Michiganders unknowingly ingested them,” stated Sean Hammond, the council’s policy director. “Today, Gov. Whitmer once again took action to help reverse this long-standing injustice.”
NOW Co-Lead Cathy Wusterbarth advised that the group has developed a relationship and maintained an open dialogue with the governor’s office to address the needs of Oscoda’s PFAS issues. “We are pleased she chose to come to Oscoda to discuss this and her new Executive Directive.”
While PFAS is indeed a major issue, another item which continues to be of concern for many is COVID-19. So, during this interview, Whitmer was asked whether she is starting to see a light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to the virus situation.
She first pointed out that the Delta variant is highly contagious, adding, “The vast majority of people that are getting COVID are unvaccinated.” Therefore, the state is working with its local public health departments and efforts are being made toward increasing vaccinations, “and getting ready for 5 to 11-year-olds – who should be coming online soon.”
Whitmer said they are making these preparations so that the parents who are eager to get their children vaccinated, will be able to do so “very soon.”
“And we’re going into the holidays, so it’s a time of year where we spend more and more time inside,” she continued. “So that’s why masking up and getting vaccinated continues to be such an important tool to keep our kids in school and our economy engaged.”
On that topic, Whitmer was asked if she had anything to say regarding there no longer being a statewide mask mandate for most settings.
“We’re not contemplating broad mandates,” she said. “We all have the tools to stay safe and to keep our economy engaged and to keep our kids in class. And so, we’re doing the hard work of educating residents, answering questions and making sure that it’s easy to get one of these safe, effective vaccines that are free of charge and almost everywhere.”