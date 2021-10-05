OSCODA – The United States Air Force is set to begin a time critical removal for soil on Monday, Oct. 11.
The removal will take place at the fire training area FT002 at the southwest portion of the Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport. According to BRAC Environmental Coordinator Dr. Catharine Varley, the amount of Perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS) and Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) impacted soil that the Air Force plans to remove is approximately 23,000 tons.
Additionally, the total amount of PFOS and PFOA removed in this single removal action is expected to exceed the total PFOS and PFOA extracted by other removal actions at the aforementioned airport to date. Area residents are advised that there will be increased truck traffic from the removal action.
According to Varley, it is expected that up to 30 trucks per day will travel to and from the airport along Perimeter Road, F-41 and US-23. Fieldwork for the removal is expected to take 45 days. The removal action is expected to be complete by the end of November.
For additional questions, contact Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs at AFIMSC.PA.workflow@us.af.mil or call 1-866-725-7617.