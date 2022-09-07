OSCODA — A ceremony memorializing those who died during the September 11 terroritst attacks on United States soil is to be held at Veterans Memorial Park (VMP) this Sunday, Sept. 11.
Rosemary Nentwig, chairperson of VMP says 2,997 flags will be planted in the ground to honor each life lost on 9/11.
“We have volunteers who come out a day before to help us plant those flags, that’s quite a huge job as you can imagine,” she said.
Local law enforcement and firefighters are invited to attend the ceremony and she hopes they will take part in memorializing those who gave their lives in the line of duty that day.
“It’s important for us to honor all our law enforcement and firefighters because they played such a huge role. They saved a lot of people and lost their own lives in that event as well,” she said.
The ceremony is scheduled to commence at 9 a.m.
Danny Althouse will sing the national Anthem and other patriotic songs. Three mounted horse riders will come out, carrying an American, Michigan and POW/MIA flag.
“People like seeing these things because it’s very touching.”
Following the music, Dr. James Kent will hold an invocation. Hopefully, there will be a flyover by Lane Taylor and Tim Potts.
Claudia Hunt, student at Alpena Community College will play taps at the end of the ceremony.
“We do it every year because our country promised us that we will never forget,” said Nentwig. “We have to honor the sacrifice of the law enforcement officers and the lives that were lost on that day. It’s a major part of our history and we have to remember.”