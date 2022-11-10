OSCODA — The community turned out Nov. 2 to raise money for the Oscoda High School Robotics team during a recent talent show at the school. This was after members of the team pledged to shave their heads if the team managed to raise $2,500 in public donations.
The talent show's top prize was taken by Emma Lukach playing the cello, second place went to Aiden Bryant’s comedy routine, and third was won by Anthony Clark on the guitar.
The team brought last year’s robots out and each member of the 2023 team explained their function on the robot and the team.
The audience was treated to a display of the robot gathering balls and shooting them into the audience.
But the finale of the night was the selfless act by senior Axel Raybourn and freshman David Dion, who promised to shave their long blonde hair if the event raised more than $1,000. They were both shaved on stage by Lewsi Benton, a team mentor, as the audience cheered.
This year’s Robotics team includes students Stanley Merwin, Patrick Benton, Kaiden Wouters, Ariana Riso, Kassidy Stepp, Chase Morejon, Nathan Stormer. Larson Yates, David Dion, Axel Raybourn, Stephanie Oakes, Lielah Kard, Jack Lukach, Alex Clarke, Clayton Collier, and Chase Mason.
Team mentors include Jana, Kraig and Zach Stepp, Kelly and Garrett Green, Lewsi and Andrew Benton, and Mark Bernard.
“I'm super proud of these kids for the time and effort they put into this program. They really learn a lot of useful real-world skills you can’t get in a classroom!” said program sponsor Jana Stepp.
This year the district competitions will be at Lake Superior State University and at Escanaba High School, if the team does well it will be on to states at Saginaw Valley State University, and then Worlds competition in Houston.
Funds are used to help the team travel to the competitions.
If you missed out on the fundraiser but still want to help, make checks to “OHS Team 7250” and mail to PO box 694 – or use PayPal to steppj@oscodaschools.org
FIRST, For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology, is an annual competition where students must build a robot to perform a specific task involving some aspect of gathering balls and delivering them to some kind of goal. The 2023 task and rules will be announced in January, students have only eight weeks to design and build the robot to perform the task. The competition also encourages forming alliances with other teams to win the most points, there are a lot of strategies involved beyond the robot design and build. Thousands of teams will participate. FIRST started in the US in 1992 and has grown worldwide.