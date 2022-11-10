OSCODA — The community turned out Nov. 2 to raise money for the Oscoda High School Robotics team during a recent talent show at the school. This was after members of the team pledged to shave their heads if the team managed to raise $2,500 in public donations.

The talent show's top prize was taken by Emma Lukach playing the cello, second place went to Aiden Bryant’s comedy routine, and third was won by Anthony Clark on the guitar.

