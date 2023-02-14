AuSABLE Twp. – The AuSable Township Board of Trustees voted to move forward with obtaining bids for the township’s portion of the Iosco Exploration Trail at the Feb. 6 meeting.
At issue was if the township was willing to cover cost overages if bids for the trail come in higher than the engineer’s estimate of $3,050,719.87. According to Resolution 2023-04, the township would be responsible for up to $305,071.99 in the event that bids come in higher than the engineer’s estimate. Motion by Trustee Alanda Barnes, support from Trustee Yvette Ramsdell, passed unanimously, although some trustees added “with trepidation” to their vote. Trustee Gina Cinquino did not attend the meeting.
If the lowest bid exceeds 10% of the engineer’s estimate, the township has the right to reject all bids and re-advertise and re-bid the project with a reduced scope or cancel the project outright.
AuSable Township has successfully obtained several grants that will pay for the required local match. To date, $1,261,807 has been raised from the following sources: Michigan Department of Natural Resources Recreational Trails Program grant ($535,000), Michigan Trails Fund ($100,000), Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund ($300,000) and Iosco County Parks and Recreation grant ($25,000). With the funding obtained, this leaves the township with $236,384.87 still owed for the bike path. Township officials continue to seek additional grant funding and donations to fund the bike path.
According to the resolution, bids for the project will be advertised March 2, with a bid opening of April 7 and Notice-To-Proceed to start construction by 10 days after award.
There was discussion among the trustees about what would happen if the bids come in under the engineer’s estimate. Trustees questioned if the township’s portion would be reduced or if the grant funding would be reduced.
As previously reported, the bid Oscoda Township accepted for the stretch of the IET from Oscoda High School to Old Orchard Park came in at $700,000 under the engineer’s estimate.
The board also took the following actions at the meeting:
• Approved an engagement letter from Straley, Lamp and Kraenzlein, an accounting firm, to complete the 2022 audit at an estimated cost of $15,200. Motion by Treasurer Mary Jo Samotis with support from Clerk Kelly Graham, passed unanimously. The trustees noted that the increase in fees still resulted in a cost that was “significantly less” than they had been paying.
• Approved the Capital Improvement Plan and budget dates for 2023. Work sessions are scheduled for May 8 and May 22. Budget sessions are scheduled for Sept. 11 and 25, all sessions will take place at 4 p.m. Motion by Ramsdell, support from Barnes, passed unanimously.