AuSABLE Twp. – The AuSable Township Board of Trustees voted to move forward with obtaining bids for the township’s portion of the Iosco Exploration Trail at the Feb. 6 meeting.

At issue was if the township was willing to cover cost overages if bids for the trail come in higher than the engineer’s estimate of $3,050,719.87. According to Resolution 2023-04, the township would be responsible for up to $305,071.99 in the event that bids come in higher than the engineer’s estimate. Motion by Trustee Alanda Barnes, support from Trustee Yvette Ramsdell, passed unanimously, although some trustees added “with trepidation” to their vote. Trustee Gina Cinquino did not attend the meeting.

