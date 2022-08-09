TAWAS CITY — Iosco County officials’ bid to have voters pass a county operating millage increase failed during the Aug. 2 primary election, and there are already plans to go back to the drawing board for the Nov. 8 general election.

The millage would have increased the county’s operating millage from 3.9129 mills to 5.2 mills, an increase of 1.2872 mills, for six years, from 2023-28. The measure would have generated $1.59 million for county coffers in the first year, if it had been approved.

Tags

Trending Food Videos