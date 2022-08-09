TAWAS CITY — Iosco County officials’ bid to have voters pass a county operating millage increase failed during the Aug. 2 primary election, and there are already plans to go back to the drawing board for the Nov. 8 general election.
The millage would have increased the county’s operating millage from 3.9129 mills to 5.2 mills, an increase of 1.2872 mills, for six years, from 2023-28. The measure would have generated $1.59 million for county coffers in the first year, if it had been approved.
Officials have cited the need for the millage, including to pay county workers, make building improvements, run the court system, and better serve the public, among other needs for the millage.
Historically, the Iosco County Tax Allocation Board approved a levy of up to 4.5 mills for the county allocation in 1976, but due to the Headlee Rollback Amendment, a state law, the millage rate has been reduced down to 3.9129 mills. Under the amendment, the rate of millage cannot exceed that of inflation, therefore it is lowered to relieve the burden on Michigan taxpayers.
This this is the third time in as many years that a county operating millage was shot down by voters. Attempts to increase the millage rate failed twice in 2020, once during the August primary election of that year, and a second time during the general election in November of the same year. According to the election results of the 2020 November millage question, the county operating millage increase question was defeated with 6.983 “no” votes, or 52.8% of the vote. Voters cast 6,230 “yes” votes for the millage, or 47.15% of the vote.
This go around there were 3,089 “yes” votes to approve the millage, or 46.70% and 3,526 “no” votes, or 53.30%. The failed millage was the only one on the entire ballot — local or county-wide — to not be approved by voters (see separate story in B section).
During the Aug. 3 Iosco County Board of Commissioners meeting, commissioners voted to have a special meeting on Aug. 16 at 9:30 a.m. to approve new millage language to appear on the Nov. 8 ballot. According to Iosco County Clerk Nancy Huebel, that is the last day that millage language can be voted on and appear on a ballot for that election.
Iosco County Controller/Finance Director Jamie Soboleski said the special meeting will be to present some new options for the millage to county officials before it is put on the ballot.
“I am currently working with Prosecuting Attorney James Bacarella, Sheriff Scott Frank and the County Attorney on possible options,” she said. “The wording for a General Operating Millage is vague by its nature and I personally believe that despite our best efforts, many voters did not understand what the millage would be used for.”
Over the last several months county officials, including Soboleski, Director of Emergency Services Mike Eller, Bacarella and others, worked hard to go to various groups and meetings throughout the county to educate the public on the need and the use of the county operating millage. This included 14 local units of government, 16 service organizations, radio and newspaper interviews, social media posts and town hall meetings on the topic.
“Despite all those efforts, I believe we still fell short in our efforts to reach enough of the voters on what this millage would pay for and why we were asking for the funds,” Soboleski said. “Changing the millage language to a special millage that supports specific departments may be a clearer way to communicate our needs to the public.”
Members of county government weighed in on the failed millage, including Treasurer Cathy Anderson, who thanked county officials for taking time to go around and explain the purpose of the millage.
“I would like to thank all the voters who voted ‘yes,’” she said, cautioning that there are several services in the county may have to adjust operations to make up shortfalls, like charging for minor services.
“I am afraid that eventually we are going to have to charge for every little service to make up for these shortfalls,” she said. “I’ve watched these employees for two years sacrifice. They’ve changed worked schedules to be here to accommodate the public, and the public has told us that it’s not worth their time and effort to do these things.”
After the millages did not pass in 2020, county officials made cuts to services, including layoffs. Soboleski said that although no decisions have been made, if the millage doesn’t pass in November there are few options.
“These include further budget cuts, looking for other ways to increase revenue including larger fees for services, and cutting services to the public,” Soboleski said. “None of these options are ideal.”
The aforementioned major cuts that were made at the beginning of 2021, including but not limited to, laying off nine employees, reducing an additional three full-time to part-time, Soboleski said.
In addition, capital improvements were delayed for several years to the point where the buildings and grounds were deteriorating.
“I encourage the public to walk through our building on a rainy day and dodge the buckets in the hall due to our roof leaks. Fortunately, American Rescue Plan Act funds have been received and will cover the roof repair and other desperately needed repairs. However, that money is a one-time grant and there are no funds for funding repairs and maintenance to our facilities,” Soboleski said.
One of the plans for the millage, if it were approved, was to create a capital improvement fund to keep the building, which was constructed in the 1950s, running for decades to come. She said additionally employees have had to take on extra responsibilities.
“Our employees have already taken on further responsibilities due to the last cuts and we are at a point where they cannot take on anymore. As an example, the Sheriff and his team assist with building maintenance as we have no maintenance department. They work extra hours to fix toilets, change lights, paint, et cetera,” she said.
Soboleski said the cuts could include reducing hours that the county building is open, or raising fees for services to the public, although some are state mandated and have to be kept at a certain rate.
“We need additional revenue to safely and securely operate mandated services of the county including the jail, prosecuting attorney’s office, medical examiner, sheriff’s department, register of deeds, Iosco County Trial Court, Iosco County Clerk, Iosco County Treasurer, Emergency Management, drain commissioner, buildings and grounds, and equalization. We are losing employees to private industry that can pay more,” she said.
She said for example there are currently four open corrections officer positions at the jail that cannon be filled.
Soboleski said that she encourages the public to educate themselves on the county’s situation
“I have some ideas for getting the message out to a broader audience,” she said. “These are still in the works. We are not allowed to campaign but are allowed to educate. We also encourage voters to educate themselves on the issues. The information was and is out there for anyone interested.”
She encouraged anyone who needed to discuss the millage, wanted to get information on county services impacted by the lack of funds, or anything else, to get in contact with her.
“Feedback is always welcome. My email is jcsoboleski@ioscocounty.org,” she said.
During the Aug. 3 meeting, Huebuel and Soboleski discussed the need for a special meeting to be held before Aug. 16 so a new millage could be added to the November ballot. It was finally settled on Aug. 16 at 9:30 a.m. in the board of commissioners’ room at the Iosco County Courthouse.
Iosco County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jay O’Farrell said that he did not want to forget voters who did stand up to recognize the need for the millage in Iosco County.
“If there is anyone out there that does not understand how it was presented on the ballot, please contact someone here in county government so we can clear up the confusing points on the ballot proposal,” he urged voters.
O’Farrell said during the primary election, a constituent at a polling place told him that they were unclear on how the millage was written.
“I took my time and tried to explain it to them,” he said.
Vice Chairman Charles Finley said the board may take it for granted that the public truly knows where the millage money would go. He told O’Farrell that he also had conversations with people in his district that did not understand the millage fully.
“Do you want to support the court system? Do you want a jail? Do you want a prosecutor’s office doing their job putting bad people behind bars?” Finley said. “There are a lot of [services the millage will provide], it’s not just one portion of it.”