OSCODA – Local Oscodian Bryan Hubbard recently shared his one-of-a-kind model Lionel Train setup with this publication. Measuring at 22 feet long and 10 feet wide and comprised of roughly 100 train engines and over 200 train cars, Hubbard’s setup is a spectacle to behold as the trains run laps around the intricately detailed town that he has built.
Hubbard has been interested in locomotives since he was a child, crediting his father with sparking his interest at a young age. Hubbard’s father worked as a control tower clerk for the Pontiac Railroad for approximately 53 years and brought his son to the railroad often. Hubbard says that there were times when his father even allowed him to drive and operate the diesel trains when nobody was around.
“There’d be people walking by and they’d say ‘hey! What’s that kid doing up there,’” Hubbard laughed, reminiscing.
Hubbard has been collecting model Lionel Trains for many years and has amassed an impressive collection. His assemblage of lifelike locomotives contains many pricey pieces, such as a 1950s Lionel GG1, as well as some Big Boy Steam Engines, which Hubbard says can cost up to $2,500 apiece. Some of his oldest trains are pre-war, dating back as early as 1920. Hubbard believes all in, he has spent about $25,000 putting his collection together.
Considering the age of many of the components that Hubbard has used to construct the model town that his trains ride through, it’s impressive to see that many pieces with moving parts still function as intended. Hubbard demonstrated this, lowering the spouts on the town’s two separate water towers, as well as raising and lowering the barriers at the railroad tracks, and operating a crane that allowed objects to be picked up and moved around at will. A figurine that was part of a service station was even able to move along the base to exit the station and simulate pumping diesel fuel.
Enabling the utility of the aforementioned components, as well as the wide variety of lights, vapors, and sounds created by the setup, Hubbard says he has installed approximately 3,000 feet of wiring. When all cylinders are firing on the setup, smoke is billowing from train engines and chimneys, lights are flashing, the air is thick, and the chugging along of the trains on the tracks is thunderous; the miniature town assails the senses in a way that somehow make it seem larger than life.
The setup consists of many components you would typically expect to see, such as maintenance facilities, train stations, and a coal refinery. However, there are also various contemporary locations spotted around Hubbard’s fictional town, such as Pizza Hut, Menards, and a Ford Dealership.
Hubbard says that it has taken him about two years to assemble his setup and that he still considers it a work in progress. He plans to employ track switchers that will allow him to re-route trains with the flip of a switch and said he may build onto the current setup in the future.
Hubbard enjoys sharing his hobby with others, saying that neighborhood kids have come to see the trains, and his wife also enjoys the hobby with him from time to time.